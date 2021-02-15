Niall Quinn: Jurgen Klopp ‘must build new psychology’ to lift Liverpool out of rut

Conceding the league title can inspire Liverpool to another Champions League assault, Niall Quinn believes.

Liverpool face RB Leipzig in Budapest tomorrow in a last 16 first leg during a miserable run of domestic form, with an increasingly frustrated Jurgen Klopp having conceded that the Premier League champions have little prospect of retaining their title this year.

"They are definitely in a rut and there is a big ask of the players to somehow come together and transform themselves from this rut,” said Quinn, speaking at a event to promote Virgin Media’s continuing coverage of the Champions League.

“Leipzig will relish this even though they are not playing at home. How big an issue is that compared to fans? Not as big an issue.

"There are some serious questions. When Van Dijk got injured, they were really good for a few weeks and you thought wow, he's not being missed. But what has crept in is that the front three are not prolific any more and they are not dynamic like they were. That leads to other areas of the pitch not supplying as well as they used to.

"It's a big, big ask to turn that negativity that's in the air now. The good thing is that Klopp has conceded the league, so we know the league is gone for Liverpool. That takes a weight of focus away from the toughness and hard work of the Premier League and it can all be put into the Champions League right now.

"That will be his strategy. To get the focus in his players that this is the tournament for us this year and to start again, against Leipzig tomorrow night. That's the only way he can go with this.

“He can't ignore the rut and he's got to build a new psychology in the team midway through the season that is probably different to what he was preaching to them in the early months. In the early months it was 'we'll win them both' but now things are flat and low and they have one of them left. But Leipzig will be relishing it."

Quinn also spoke today about the League of Ireland’s streaming service WatchLOI, which is in jeopardy for the upcoming season due to insufficient subscriber numbers.

Lack of marketing budget had a significant impact on the services’s potential, Quinn argues.

During his spell as interim deputy chief executive of the FAI, Quinn had been bullish about the prospects of a streaming service improving the league’s revenue streams, particularly its international potential.

“There are emerging countries around the world and their TV companies are desperate for content. I can watch football from Chile and Honduras at 2am and 3am and that's money that is making its way from TV companies back into football in those countries,” Quinn said last year.

However, it was revealed last week that WatchLOI drew just 11,000 paying customers last season on top of around 6,000 season ticket holders who were given free access.

And RTÉ has made it known it won’t be able to subsidise another campaign at those subscriber rates.

“I'm not in the FAI anymore so I am looking back retrospectively,” Quinn said.

“When we were looking at this there were options, international companies got in touch. The problem was one of them wanted to put a seven-figure sum into marketing, as long as the FAI matched it and they would go and try to digitally market it to bring in more viewers, but that was a big ask as we had no money.

“In an ideal world, had we not been in a financial abyss, we could have looked at an international digital marketing campaign, but we had to go a different route and stay at home. There was no money spent on marketing, or very little. The world has changed and we know the importance of digital marketing and we didn't have the money to do it.”

Quinn argues the service served a purpose beyond driving additional revenues.

“They said 6,000 season ticket holders got it for free so it served a purpose, and it meant that clubs didn't have to start sending cheques back, having to refund money would have been tough.

“So that was one part the club appreciated and the 11,000 who purchased after that, you'd love that to be 20,000 or 25,000, of course you would, you'd love everyone abroad with an Irish connection to be tapped but we just couldn't get into that.

“There was a nice connection there in the pandemic that didn't go far enough and pity about that but it was half-decent while it lasted.

“People within the game, the loyal League of Ireland people were happy with it, I got good feedback on its intention but obviously it can't be something that drains resources.

“And clubs might feel that people are getting too used to not being at matches and it might interfere with ticket sales, the real bread and butter when it comes back.

“It was an interesting project to work on, we'd have loved to have a big marketing kitty, gone international with it, but it was where it was. It was the decent thing to do in Covid.

“I'd prefer to have seen the numbers better but they weren't.”

The champions league returns to Virgin Media Television tomorrow, with all games live on Virgin Media Sport. Niall Quinn - Bootroom to Boardroom airs on Virgin Media Two, this Wednesday 17th Feb at 10/15pm.