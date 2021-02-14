Guardiola: 'We don’t have a Ronaldo, a Messi, a Neymar. We must play as a team'

There may be no global football icon on this Manchester City team — no Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappe — but as Pep Guardiola continued his absolute domination of English football with a 3-0 win over Spurs, it hardly mattered.

The Manchester City manager is now presiding over the longest winning run in the 133-year history of English top-flight football, unbeaten in 23 games, and, to be quite frank, it is hard to envisage a domestic side that will currently be able to end that sequence.

After all, City have been playing for the last month without Kevin De Bruyne, arguably their best player, and have not benefitted from a league goal from Sergio Aguero, arguably the most clinical striker in Premier League history, for over 55 weeks.

This is still a team built on blinding talent, for vast sums of money— five of Guardiola’s substitutes on Saturday having cost around £40 million or upwards — but is one that does not boast an individual superstar for the ages.

Instead, a City team that could conceivably win an unprecedented quadruple this season is built on rock-solid industry, unquestioning teamwork and, of course, Guardiola’s tactical genius.

At the start of the season, as Ilkay Gundogan battled back from the effects of Covid-19, it was hard to imagine the German midfielder even winning a regular place in this City line-up, let alone becoming its most dominant performer.

Yet that is exactly what Gundogan has become, winning a penalty and scoring twice against Spurs to take his tally to 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games. Since the start of December, just after City began their current unbeaten run, only Liverpool’s Mo Salah has come within even two goals of that total.

“Were don’t have a single player who can win a game, we don’t have a Cristiano, a Messi, a Neymar,” said Guardiola. “We don’t have these types of players who can win games by themselves. I told the players many times, you have to play as a team.

“I will be honest. I’d like to have a player to score, every single game, four goals and run like these players can run. I would love it.

“But I will not change any player we have right now, this season. All of them have shown in the bad moments. The big teams, the big players show it in the bad moments. In the good moments everyone is easy to play.

“But we’ve had bad moments this season. We had a moment we were 12th in the table, we were five points away from Tottenham. They were top of the league when we lost there.

“Now we are 17 points in front of them. That means how consistent we have been, how we have turned over the situation. That means a lot. Maybe it will not be enough to win the titles but what we have enjoyed in the last two months belongs to us.”

The visit of Spurs was a timely reminder of that last defeat, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium some 84 days earlier, when City looked destined to suffer the same frustrations as last term when they eventually lost the league title to Liverpool by 18 points.

City were suffering from a shortened pre-season, due to last season’s European commitments, and the loss of players to injury and Covid, as well as uncertainty over the future of Guardiola whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

But two days before that Tottenham defeat, the Catalan signed a new two-year contract extension, a move which appeared to inject not only him, but his entire playing and coaching staff, with refreshed focus and energy.

The statistics certainly bear that out, a 16th consecutive victory on Saturday lifting City 13 points above Liverpool, and with a game in hand at Everton in midweek. Win that and, in essence, City have compiled a 34-point swing over Jurgen Klopp’s slumping champions with 14 games still to play.

Where that leaves City’s rivals is, of course, a worrying proposition. Everton have to face City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, Spurs must play them in April’s Carabao Cup Final and next week sees City take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16 of the Champions League.

There is the prospect of Aguero and De Bruyne soon being integrated back into Guardiola’s line-up and, therefore, not even the fact that Gundogan limped off on Saturday with a groin injury could offer too much hope to future opponents.

The neutral fan should hope Gundogan is fit because there are currently few more scintillating players to watch in world football.

“There are seasons when one player incredible and in another they drop a little bit, maybe personal problems,” said Guardiola.

“Look at John Stones or Joao Cancelo. There were many circumstances. Human beings have doubts and confusions, they could have no confidence.

“Then the next season is completely the opposite, when you are bad and then good. The football has to show it.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned the opening City goal, a penalty awarded after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s trip on Gundogan and converted by Rodri, but despite his claims to the contrary, this was a sobering defeat.

Gareth Bale and Dele Alli were sent on for substitute cameos and Mourinho, surely, needs to repair his relationship with that duo and bring them back into the fold.

“Good players, when they are fit and when they are ready and when they can, are always welcome,” he said. “We coaches can sometimes make wrong decisions but not one of us is crazy enough to say, ‘I don’t want this player to help me,’ when the player has the potential and conditions to do it.”

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7: Cancelo 7, Stones 7, Laporte 6, Zinchenko 6; Silva 7, Rodri 7, Gundogan 9 (Torres 68 6); Foden 7, Jesus 7 (Mahrez 79, 6), Sterling 7.

Subs not used: Walker, Dias, Aguero, Steffen (Gk), Mendy, Garcia, Doyle

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1): Lloris 4: Tanganga 5, Sanchez 5, Dier 6, Davies 4; Ndombele 6 (Alli 64, 6), Hojbjerg 5; Lamela 5 (Bale 72, 6), Moura 5 (Sissoko 45, 5), Son 6; Kane 6.

Subs not used: Doherty, Alderweireld, Winks, Hart (Gk), Bergwijn, Morais.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6