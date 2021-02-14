'Back to his best': Odsonne Edouard inspires Celtic fightback 

The Frenchman has faced question marks over his commitment to the Parkhead cause this season.
'Back to his best': Odsonne Edouard inspires Celtic fightback 

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at McDiarmid Park. Picture: Ian McNichol

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 16:08
Andy Newport

Neil Lennon hailed Odsonne Edouard’s return to form after watching the Frenchman lead Celtic’s Perth fightback.

The Frenchman has faced question marks over his commitment to the Parkhead cause this season.

But he has fired back at his critics with eight goals in his last six games after inspiring the Hoops to a 2-1 win at McDiarmid Park.

Trailing to Shaun Rooney’s opener just after half-time, Edouard first showed his poachers instinct to get across the front post to level up on the hour mark from Ryan Christie’s cross.

And he made it a quick-fire double as he then finished off a sublime team move set in motion by a clever Christie dummy.

Lennon – whose team have now won four games in a row for the first time since October to trim Rangers’ lead back to 18 points – said: “It was a very good performance.

“We took a blow with the first real attempt St Johnstone had on goal but our reaction was excellent.

“We scored two brilliant goals and we could have won the game by a lot more.

“The body language and performances are very good at the minute. We are not grinding out results, we are playing very well.

“Odsonne is back to his best. Not just his goals but his play in general, particularly second half, was superb.

“He is definitely looking more and more like the player he was last season.

“I thought Christie was good, bright and energetic. Tom Rogic had a good game. Greg Taylor had another fine game and we defended resolutely at times when we needed to.

“Again, that’s something we haven’t done as well as we could have done this year.” Edouard’s future remains in doubt with him now into the final 18 months of his deal.

But Lennon is pleased to see the 23-year-old knuckling down after months of speculation.

“He just seems a lot more settled,” said the Parkhead boss. “I think there were a lot of things on his mind in the first half of the season.

“He has really found his form now and we’re delighted because he makes us better. That’s the sort of form he was showing this time last season.

Elsewhere, Rangers, Hamilton and Dundee United won on Saturday while Aberdeen's clash with St Mirren ended scoreless.

Gers have an 18-point lead over Celtic who in turn are 12 ahead of third-placed Hibs.

More in this section

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk - Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round David O’Leary among the new faces to join Cobh Ramblers ahead of First Division campaign
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Ralph Hasenhuttl fumes VAR is ‘destroying the game’ after defeat to Wolves
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Controversial penalty helps Wolves fight back to beat Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League - The Hawthorns

Manchester United’s title hopes fade further as strugglers West Brom hold on for draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up