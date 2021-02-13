Seven minutes from heaven sees Leicester City climb to second

It was another poor defensive display from the faltering champions Liverpool
Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores his sides third goal past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium. Picture: Paul Ellis

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 14:37
Richard Tanner

Premier League: Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool's disastrous title defence suffered its latest blow as they shipped three goals in the space of seven second-half minutes to stumble to a third straight defeat.

Mo Salah's 23rd goal of the season put them in front just after the hour, but a spectacular collapse saw Leicester surge back for a deserved win to climb to second, six points above the faltering champions.

James Madison's VAR reviewed free-kick put the Foxes level in the 78th minute, before Jamie Vardy pounced on the latest howler from keeper Alisson Becker to put his side ahead three minutes later.

Jamie Vardy scoring Leicester City's second goal in the comeback win. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire. 

Liverpool's humiliation was sealed when Harvey Barnes was allowed to stroll onto Wilfred Ndidi's pass to slot the third with his 12th goal of the season.

LEICESTER (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 8; Amartey 7, Evans 8, Soyuncu 7, Ricardo Pereira 7; Ndidi 8, Tielemans 8; Albrighton 6 (Perez 74, 4) (Mendy 90, 6), Madison 8, Barnes 9; Vardy 8.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 4: Alexander-Arnold 4, Kabak 4, Henderson 6, Robertson 5; Milner 6 (Thiago 17, 5), Wijnaldum 5, Jones 6 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 75, 5); Salah 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

