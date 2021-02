Dutchwoman Vera Pauw is extending her stay as Republic of Ireland’s women’s team manager.

The veteran coach took charge of Ireland in September 2019 on a one-campaign basis and came up short in trying to seal a play-off shot at reaching the delayed 2022 European finals.

Pauw oversaw three wins and a draw from her opening four matches, only to lose the last three. Requiring just a point from the penultimate qualifier in Ukraine to finish second, a 1-0 defeat condemned them to third in the table.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat to table-toppers Germany in December, Pauw said she needed time to consider her future but talks with new FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill have progressed.

Ireland’s next competitive fixture is the opening qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, the draw for which takes place on April 30.

Attempts to stage a training camp in the UK next week fell victim of Covid-19 travel restrictions but two friendlies are lined up for April.

The expanded 32-team World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand will see Europe boosting their number of participants from eight to 11. An extra place will be on offer through the new intercontinental play-off system.

Although seedings for the draw won’t be confirmed until after the Euro play-offs in April, Ireland need results to go their way to retain their place among the third group of nations.

Meanwhile, Dave Connell has been reappointed as women’s U19 manager.