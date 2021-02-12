Patrick Hoban dismisses Shamrock Rovers’ title success; says Dundalk are ‘proper’ defending champions

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban has questioned Shamrock Rovers' Airtricity League Premier Division title victory last season due to the truncated format.

Hoban's dethroned Dundalk side trailed in 22 points behind the unbeaten champions who raced away with 15 wins and three draws in the 18-game season.

As teams prepare for a return to the 36-game format, Hoban has thrown shade on Rovers' achievement, likening it to “being top of the table in June”.

“It’s a proper league, isn’t it? You’re telling me that winning the league after 18 games is winning a league? It’s not. It’s like being top of the table in June and saying ‘we won the league’. Come on. Let’s be realistic here,” he said in comments published on the Dundalk FC website.

“Before we went into the games last summer I said it was ridiculous. I could not see myself, if we had won the 18-games last season, celebrating like we had won the league, especially after winning three before that. I just couldn’t do it.

“I saw last year’s league as a chance to win a Champions League spot and we didn’t do that. We finished third, and although we qualified for Europe, it was still disappointing, but this year we have to try and retain what’s ours which is a 36-game, proper league.”

FAI Cup holders Dundalk will face Rovers in the season-opening Presidents' Cup on March 12, a week before the league kicks off, with Hoban in a race against time to be fit for the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery before Christmas.

“It’s probably the worst injury I’ve ever had. “I knew straight away when I did it. I was running full pelt and collided off the ‘keeper. I knew by the way I landed that it was bad but I didn’t think it was going to be as bad.

“I was in a bit of shock when the results came back but I had the surgery and it’s not something that’s going to stop me. Fitness-wise, I’m ahead of schedule on the pitch but in terms of trying to get the full strength back into the ankle, I’m not quite there yet.

“On Tuesday, I had my hardest run so things seem to be progressing well and touch wood, it won’t be too long before I’m back on the pitch and playing games.

“If we had started this month, I probably would have pushed myself too much to try and get back and that could have led to a setback and me being out for even longer. Now, I have a bit more time to get ready which is good for me.”