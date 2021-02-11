'It's an exciting venture' - Saoirse Noonan has moved from Cork City to Shelbourne 

Dual star Saoirse Noonan has signed for Shelbourne, the club has confirmed.

Noonan, who starred for Cork City in the Women's National League last season, as well as reaching an All-Ireland final with the Cork ladies footballers, has been linked with various clubs since she was called up to the provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad for the European Championship qualifier against Germany in December.

Aston Villa, London City Lionesses and Icelandic club Vikingur have all been talked about as possible destinations for the 21-year-old, who made the shortlist for 2020 WNL Player of the Season.

But she has opted for Shels, where former Ireland women's senior boss Noel King has taken charge for the new campaign. The Dublin side finished second to double-winners Peamount last season.

Speaking to Shelbournefc.ie, Noonan said: “I am delighted to be joining Shelbourne FC for the upcoming season. It’s an exciting venture for me and I am really looking forward to working with Noel and the team.

“I would like to thank Cork City FC for everything over the last number of years. They have helped me grow as both a player and as a person and I want to truly thank them all for the support.

“I look forward to taking up a new role and playing my part Shelbourne,” she said.

Shels returned to training last night ahead of the new campaign which commences on March 27. And Noonan will have a swift return to Cork City with her new club set to visit Turner's Cross on the following weekend.

It remains to be seen if the Cork woman — who won an FAI Cup medal with City in 2017 — can continue to combine her soccer career with her ladies football exploits following a switch to the capital.

Meanwhile, coming into the Cork City setup for the new season is former Peamount and Wexford Youths player Sarah McKevitt. The 22-year-old Tipperary woman is a former Ireland U17 international.