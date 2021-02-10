Irish midfielder Michael Doyle stars in goal as 10-man Notts County earn crucial win

'I played a lot of Gaelic when I was younger with my brothers and that, up in our local GAA club, St Mark’s in Tallaght'
Notts County's Irish midfielder Michael Doyle went into goal after their keeper was sent off in the National League game last night. Picture: Twitter / Official_NCFC

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 13:32

Veteran midfielder Michael Doyle played 72 minutes in goal after Sam Slocombe’s red card as Notts County beat Dagenham 3-1 to preserve their place in the National League play-off spots.

Slocombe was shown his marching orders for taking out Darren McQueen in the box and, without a replacement goalkeeper on the bench, 39-year-old Doyle was forced in between the sticks.

Paul McCallum missed the chance to equalise from the resultant penalty, hitting a post, while Republic of Ireland-capped Doyle made a number of saves to deny Dagenham before he was beaten in stoppage time by Matt Robinson.

County went ahead in the 10th minute when Kyle Wootton swept in the rebound after Jimmy Knowles’ header from Ruben Rodrigues’ brilliant cross was superbly saved by Elliot Justham.

McCallum’s penalty miss was then punished as the hosts netted twice in 11 minutes before half-time with 10 men. Rodrigues and Wootton found the net with stunning strikes.

Substitute Liam Gordon fired over and McCallum and Scott Wilson sent efforts wide in the second half for Dagenham.

“A couple of weeks ago, there, I was playing centre-half in training in one of the games”, Doyle explained after the game, “and the gaffer and Greg [Abbott, assistant manager] were saying, ‘We might have to put you in there if it comes to injuries.’ I said, ‘Ah, no problem.’ I was thinking, ‘The older I’m getting, the further back I’m going,’ but I didn’t think I’d bloody end up in goal!

“I played a lot of Gaelic when I was younger with my brothers and that, up in our local GAA club, St Mark’s in Tallaght where I grew up, and I loved it. And thank God for all those years playing Gaelic, catching the ball — it kind of came in handy.

“To be fair, the lads in front of me were amazing. It was a joy to watch them tonight with 10 men, the way they played. Al the credit goes to them.”

