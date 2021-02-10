Mick McCarthy expects his Cardiff side to start 'sneaking up' table after win

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy praised his side for digging in deep as they edged a 2-1 Championship win over Rotherham.

The visitors came away with all three points in snowy South Yorkshire with Joe Bennett netting the winner five minutes from time after he found himself unmarked from Josh Murphy’s driven cross.

Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy said was a "hard-earned" win as his side now sit in 11th place in the table after a second consecutive win means they are now four unbeaten in the EFL Championship.

"Some just seem to be harder than others because of the nature of the game.

“Conditions weren’t great and we had to fight fire with fire with free-kicks, throw-ins, corners.

“It was hard work. The squad has quality but we have had to show that fighting spirit."

It was a harsh defeat for Rotherham, who had dominated parts of the game and had fought back earlier in the second half with Matt Crooks tucking home an equaliser from close-range from Michael Smith’s cross.

Cardiff had taken a first-half lead with Sheyi Ojo finishing one-on-one past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson after being freed in his own half by Harry Wilson.

McCarthy added: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the goal we conceded. But the two goals we got were very good ones. I’m really delighted with the performance.

“With the quality that we have in the squad, we should be sneaking up behind those in front of us rather than looking behind. I think they believe that.

“In this league, you’re not allowed to show that quality unless you win the scrap first.

“You have to make sure you’re not getting beaten or caught on the break. You have to be purposeful and then you will get your chances.”