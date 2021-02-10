FAI to embrace concussion substitutions for new League of Ireland season

Concussion substitutions are to be introduced for the new League of Ireland season kicking off on March 19.

Amid growing concerns over the effects of head injuries, England’s FA have this week begun trialling the two extra subs in the FA Cup this week. The FAI, too, have signed up for the trial phase with the International Football Association Board.

In a bid to encourage teams to take injured players off, protocol B of the policy permits teams to make emergency substitutions regardless of the number used already. Once the measure is activated during a game, the opposition also holds the option of bringing on an additional sub for any reason.

A survey of League of Ireland players undertaken by UCD in 2018 found that 15% had suffered concussion from a head injury over one season.

The new policy — which is expected to be upgraded into the permanent law of games — will be operational from the President’s Cup final between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk on March 12, the precursor to the full Premier Division season kicking off a week later.

A proposal by Finn Harps to increase the number of substitutes listed on the teamsheet from seven to nine has so far received a mixed response.

Club managers will learn more about the new rules in a workshop with referees to be arranged by the FAI in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kevin Sheedy is gradually assembling his Waterford squad after the Blues started pre-season training on Monday.

With no players under contract when appointed seven weeks’ ago, the former Ireland winger and his assistant Mike Newell have had to start afresh at the Premier Division clubs.

The two Murphys, Brian and Daryl, were the first players to sign new contracts, followed by fellow locals John Martin and Shane Griffin.

Back-up goalkeeper Matt Connor has returned, while youngsters Niall O’Keefe and Alex Phelan have also extended their stays at the RSC.

Sheedy is assessing a number of trialists this week. Eric Molloy is seeking a new challenge in Ireland after stints in New Zealand and Poland. The Carlow striker has been joined at the Waterford Institute of Technology sports facility by former UCD centre-back Josh Collins, older brother of Stoke City’s Nathan.

Also looking to earn a deal is ex-Hearts striker Cian Kavanagh, as is former Exeter City defender Jack Stafford, who has undergone a period of quarantine upon arrival from the UK.

Waterford open their campaign by travelling to newly-promoted Drogheda United on the opening night of the season.

Derry City hope to complete the loan signing of Joe Hodge from Manchester City this week. An agreement between the player and both clubs for the temporary switch was reached last week but international clearance has held up confirmation.

The 18-year-old midfielder is City’s reigning Scholar of the Year and FAI U17 Player of the Year and is keen to add first-team experience to his repertoire.

All 19 senior League of Ireland teams have started training at this stage, as they are deemed elite athletes under the Level 5 government rules. Virus testing does not form part of the FAI’s pre-season plans but some clubs have arranged private testing to minimise outbreaks.

Treaty United are preparing to assume the final place in the First Division, soon to be confirmed through club licencing.