Danger Here: ‘My head says Ireland but my heart is kind of nervous’

CHANGE OF HEART

Alan Quinlan had mixed emotions ahead of Cardiff:

“My head says Ireland but my heart is kind of nervous.”

LANGUAGE BARRIER

Not to be too pedantic Crouchy but...

“There’s no movement from Arsenal. Look at how pedantic it is.”

HOME COMFORTS

Michelle Owen on keeping it tight: “I am sure when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink went to bed last night all he wanted was a clean sheet.”

BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Harry Redknapp on West Ham Reunited: “The two Czechoslovakian boys have been outstanding.”

APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE

Jamie Heaslip notes heavy burden: “The pressure cooker is on Ireland now."

EUPHEMISM OF THE WEEKEND

Martin Tyler: “Salah accepts the contact."

IN A NUTSHELL

Peter Walton clarifies: “The idea of VAR is not to actually come to the correct decision.”

SETTING PEOPLE STRAIGHT

Micah Richards: "People were talking about Spurs winning the league."

Roy Keane: "What people?"

MR: "Different people."

RK: "Yeah, people who haven't a clue about football."

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?

Paul Merson prompted the Newcastle frontman to change his Twitter handle so many times did he rename him this weekend:

"It’s a ball played out to Saint Maximus."

INSULT OF THE WEEK

Paul Hawksbee on Jose Mourinho:

“He’s making Tony Pulis look like Rinus Michels.”

EQUALITY STREET

You can’t be too careful these days, as Miles Harrison knows:

"Le Roux is the oldest man on the pitch at 31. A young man's game… and woman's game… these days."

OUT ON A LIMB

Gareth Roberts: “Their legs were looking a little bit leggy.”

METAL DETECTOR

Dennis Taylor snookers himself describing the tip:

“There’s the ferrule on the end, the little brass bit that’s made of titanium.”

IDENTITY CRISIS

Jim White gets personal with Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah:

“Can I ask you a hard question; did you ever doubt that Chris Wilder was a man?”

