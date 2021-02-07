Liverpool v Man City player ratings: Phil Foden best on show as Alisson howlers cost Liverpool

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker 3: A nightmare three minutes gifted City two goals and allowed Guardiola’s side to kill off the game. Two misplaced clearances allowed Foden to set up Gundogan and Silva to cross for Sterling. A game to forget for the keeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 5: Lots of good work going forward - particularly when he teed up Mane in the first half - but was beaten by Sterling for the penalty and at fault again in the build up Gundogan’s first goal.

Fabinho 5: The return of the Brazilian initially gave the Liverpool back four a much more solid appearance before he was caught out by Sterling to concede the penalty. Booked for clumsy challenge on Foden.

Jordan Henderson 6: Once again forced to operate as a makeshift centre-back. Initially looked comfortable in the backline but suffered with the rest of his defenders during the chaotic ten minutes when Liverpool imploded.

Andy Robertson 6: Started well and limited the opportunities for Mahrez to exert influence on game but was exposed during the second half, particularly by Foden when the City man switched to the right and scored his side’s fourth.

Thiago Alcantara 6: Impressed during the early stages of the game when he knitted Liverpool’s play together but faded and was eventually replaced by Shaqiri. Booked for poor challenge on Gundogan after just two minutes.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan challenges Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.Picture Tim Keeton

Georginio Wijnaldum 7: Provided an effective shield in front of the back four and made a number of timely interventions to break up City attack. Injected energy into his side’s play with a number of positive forward runs.

Curtis Jones 6: Early misplaced pass betrayed signs of nerves but settled into the game and linked well with his midfield colleagues. Got forward well, but was replaced by James Milner when Jurgen Klopp attempted to spark up his side.

Mohamed Salah 6: Revived Liverpool’s hopes when he raced clear of Dias to win a penalty that he expertly converted. But that was a rare moment of threat from the forward who was otherwise well handled by the City defence.

Roberto Firmino 5: Lacked his usual energy but came to life midway through the first half when he latched onto a bouncing ball and tested Ederson with a dipping shot from 20 yards out. That was a rare effort on goal, though.

Sadio Mane 6: The most threatening of the Liverpool front three and the player who looked most likely to break City down. The forward was guilty of missing clear headed chance, however, when he should have given Klopp’s side a first half lead.

Substitutes: Shaqiri for Thiago 68, 6; Milner for Jones 68, 6; Tsimikas for Robertson 85, 6

Substitutes not used: Adrian, Kabak, Tsimikas, Phillips, N Williams, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi.

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson 6: Was the busier of the two keepers in the first half but that all changed after the break when his fellow Brazilian at the other end endured a calamitous spell. Will surely have had nothing but sympathy for his countryman.

Joao Cancelo 6: The right back has earned plenty of praise in recent weeks but he had his hands full dealing with Mane in the first half. Conceded a dangerous free-kick with a clumsy challenge but overall looked comfortable.

John Stones 6: The England centre-back’s partnership with Dias looked capable of snuffing out the Liverpool attack until Dias erred. Calm and assured on the ball, the defender delivered another confident display.

Ruben Dias 5: A rare mistake led to the centre-back being caught out by a long ball forward to Salah and conceding a penalty as he attempted to recover. Prior to that he had offered a commanding presence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6: Looked the more vulnerable of the two City full backs, particularly early on when Alexander-Arnold got forward frequently. Was less exposed in the second half when the balance of the game shifted dramatically.

Bernardo Silva 7: Put in the hard work during the first half before making his mark on the game after the interval. A long-range shot flew just wide before the Portugal international showed superb composure to set up Sterling’s goal.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball. Picture: Jon Super

Rodri 6: Quietly got on with the business of denying Liverpool the opportunity to attack the heart of the City defence while providing a platform for his more attack minded team-mates to get forward.

Ilkay Gundogan 8: The midfielder was the most relieved man in Anfield when he put his side ahead after sending a first half penalty high over the bar. Then capped a fine display with his side’s second.

Riyad Mahrez 5: A couple of early crosses unsettled the home side’s makeshift defence but spent long periods on the fringes of the game and it was no surprise when he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Phil Foden 9: Operating in unfamiliar false nine role, the youngster came to the fore when Guardiola’s side upped the tempo in the second half. Expertly setting up Gundogan’s second before producing an outstanding run and finish for the fourth.

Raheem Sterling 8: A quiet start to the game before but showing his threat with the two incisive runs that led to the first half penalty and then Gundogan’s goal. Deservedly capped a fine performance with a the headed third goal.

Substitutes: Jesus for Mahrez 72, 6

Substitutes not used: Steffen, Laporte, Mendy, Garcia, Fernandinho, Doyle, Bernabe, Jesus, Torres.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7.