Watch: Cork's Megan Connolly scores directly from corner to end Chelsea's unbeaten run

Republic of Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly scored straight from a corner kick as Brighton ended Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten run in the Women's Super League.

The 78th-minute strike proved to be the winner as Brighton came from behind to seal a 2-1 win.

On the winning goal, Brighton coach Hope Powell said: “I’ll take some luck against a side like Chelsea – you take all the luck you can get.”

In a long and impressive career in the game, former England boss Powell said the win over the champions was “up there”.

“They’re a top, top team. I’m sure it will sink in later,” she said. “Chelsea’s run had to end at some point and I’m just glad it was us. The most important thing was the three points.”

After going through all of last season unbeaten, a first defeat for Chelsea this term means they are level on points with Man United, but have a game in hand.

United also tasted defeat this weekend, losing to Reading at home.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Aston Villa and Man City.