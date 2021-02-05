Conor Hourihane scores again as Swansea beat leaders Norwich in Championship

The win has the Swans within two points of Norwich, who remain top of the league despite the defeat
Swansea City's Conor Hourihane celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game. Picture: Nick Potts

Bandon's Conor Hourihane hit the target as Swansea City prevailed in the top-of-the-table clash with Norwich this evening.

Hourihane, who admitted he is not fully match fit after being sidelined at Aston Villa, scored in the games against Rotherham United and Brentford last week as his run of form continued with his 48th minute strike.

It came after Andre Ayew opened the scoring in the closing stages of the first half.

The win has the Swans within two points of Norwich, who remain top of the league despite the defeat. However, the Welsh side have a game in hand.

Ahead of the game, the Cork man spoke of his motivation in dropping down a division in order to get first team football.

"I could have taken the easy option and sat on the bench at Villa, but I want to be a part of something," he said.

“The team spirit here is clear to see and I’ve only been here for a week.

"When I went up with Villa we were in mid-table and we went on a huge run to get in the play-offs."

