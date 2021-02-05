Treaty United gains entry to League of Ireland

Treaty United are set to be part of the First Division fixture list announced on Monday, ensuring Limerick regains a presence in the senior League of Ireland.

A dispute between Limerick and the FAI last year triggered the absence of a club from the county in the League for the first time since 1937.

A new entity from the locality, led by former County Manager Conn Murray, initially saw their efforts to join the League as Limerick United scuppered by trademark issues but rebranded as Treaty United to take a spot in the 2020 Women’s National League.

After being permitted to apply for a license to participate in the upcoming First Division, it is understood their submission has been granted the green light by the independent assessment group.

Tommy Barrett – who managed Limerick FC up until their demise in 2019 – has today been formally appointed as their manager. The team will play their home matches at Markets Field in the city.

It is understood Treaty will replace Shamrock Rovers’ B in the 10-team division. The Hoops were reluctantly accepted by fellow First Division clubs into the second tier last season conditional on the arrangement lasting solely for one season.

New wording in the latest version of the Participation Agreement which clubs must sign also makes it very difficult for a top-flight club to field reserve side at senior level.

A prospective new venture backed by American-based figures, entitled Dublin County FC, are thought to have come up short on their initial attempt to gain entrance to the First Division.

Treaty, whose board includes Limerick University sporting director Dave Mahedy and Limerick Chamber of Commerce member Dr Mary Shire, will start the process of arranging friendlies ahead of the First Division kicking off on March 26.

The FAI have informed clubs in both divisions of clearance from the health authorities to play warm-up matches between themselves from February 21.

“I’m delighted personally to be handed a huge responsibility by the board,” Limerick native Tommy Barrett said after his appointment.

“My ambition was always to stay in the League of Ireland and I’m thrilled I can do this at my hometown club.

“I am very passionate about progressing football in the mid-west. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch with players. With the collective focus at the club now in progress, I’m excited for the future.”

Chairman Murray added:

We worked extremely hard in the background over the past nine months. And from an early stage we identified Tommy as a good fit for Treaty United.

“His experience in the league will be crucial and his record at developing young players is evident when you look around the country and further afield.

“He is still a relatively young manager and we look forward to giving him the time and support he will need to progress football in the region.”