Shane Long: 'People keep telling me you need to plan for the end but I still have a lot to give'

Shane Long says he still has plenty more to give as he prepares to make his debut for Bournemouth against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Long, who joined Bournemouth on-loan from Southampton, has just turned 34 but retirement is a long way off for the Ireland stalwart who has won 85 caps and scored 17 goals for his country.

Long had struggled for game time at Southampton this season and he said: “People keep telling me that you need to plan for the end. I am 34 now but I don't feel I am that age. I feel like I still have a lot to give.

“I have still got my pace and touch wood injury wise I have been okay, so I am just focussing on football.

“The last 12 months probably I have not played as much as I want so the legs are fresh.

“I want to do all I can for this club and play as many games as I can before the end of the season.

“I want to get out, play football and show what I can do on the pitch and this is a good place to come and do that.

“I heard good things about the club. I knew what I was coming in to and I am excited about the challenge.

“There is a strong possibility this team could get promoted this season and I want to be a part of that.”

Long was signed for Bournemouth by manager Jason Tindall but he was sacked the following day after fourth successive defeat.

“It was a strange 48 hours,” said Long. “I signed, spoke to the manager and then woke up the next morning and things had changed.

“But it is business as usual about getting results and we have the talent in the dressing room to get some results on the bounce.

“I know how quickly things can change in the Championship and hopefully my experience can help us.

“If you can get three wins in a week things can change very quickly.

“There is top quality here and it is all about gelling as a group.”