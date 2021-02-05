Ryan Delaney on horror ear injury: 'The lads’ facial expressions said it all really'

Ryan Delaney knew he had suffered something quite different to a regulation bang on the head when he caught sight of the faces of his concerned team-mates after going to ground at Tranmere Rovers two weeks ago.

The Bolton Wanderers centre-back had already sensed there was something wrong after a collision with Liam Feeney.

What he didn’t realise was that the impact had, in the words of his manager Ian Evatt, left his ear “hanging off” and would require surgery to repair the damage.

“Straight away I knew something wasn’t right,” said the former Cork City defender. “I saw a few of the lads’ facial expressions and that said it all really. It was a tear from the outside of my ear inwards, in towards the cartilage.

“I’m still not 100% sure what happened. We’ve watched it back on the video and it’s quite hard to see because it happened so quickly so that’s kind of still up the air. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening. It was a strange one.”

The incident resulted in a penalty and a booking for the unfortunate defender and worse was to come when, having returned to the field with a bandage around his head, the referee cautioned Delaney for a second time for a second innocuous challenge.

Did that insult to injury?

“I think so. I thought I was very hard done by, to be honest. But obviously people can mistakes in games and referees can do the same just like any other person.”

Delaney is obviously the forgiving kind.

Two days and nine stitches later, he was back in training and, having had the stitches removed this week, is now back in contention to start when Evatt’s side face Salford City on Saturday. Not that his manager is surprised at Delaney’s response and powers of healing.

“I haven’t heard him whinge once and he’s still going in for tackles and headers and that’s one of the reasons we think so much of him, his bravery is second to none,” Evatt added.

“I think some of the lads feel that the injury has improved his looks a bit – but that’s for them to say. He hasn’t missed a single day’s training and he’s the kind of lad that would make himself available with one leg, let alone one ear.”

Delaney credits former Cork City manager John Caulfield with bringing the best out of him while the bond within the squad helped drive the team forward. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Delaney is anxious to return to action and help drive what he still believes can be a successful promotion bid as he progresses a career that was given momentum by his role in Cork’s double-winning campaign four years after joining the club on loan from Burton.

The memories of that campaign are still fresh for the Ireland U21 international.

“It was phenomenal, really from start to finish,” Delaney said.

“We knew in pre-season we had the squad there and there was no one we feared really. And when it came towards the end of the season when it got a bit rockier, we found a way to get it over the line.”

The defender credits manager John Caulfield with bringing the best out of him while the bond within the squad helped drive the team forward.

I think John’s player management was up there with the best of them. And we had high demands of each other in the squad and we pushed each other every day to get the best we could out of it.”

Delaney, whose final game for the club was in the FAI Cup final, admits it wasn’t easy to leave after enjoying such success.

“It was obviously tough. But I wanted to have a good crack at playing in the UK and I knew really that season I wanted to progress my game as much as possible before going back and really kicking on.”

After spells at Rochdale and on loan at Wimbledon, Delaney joined Bolton 12 months ago and is now committed to helping reverse the club’s fortunes after its recent decline.

“As footballers everybody wants to be the best they can be and to play as high a level as you can. And to be at Bolton Wanderers is a massive deal for a player.

“Opportunities like this don’t happen too often, you only get one opportunity like this and you have to take it with both hands.”

That’s exactly what Delaney will do when he lines up against Salford, insisting he will not give his recent injury a second thought.

“That was gone out of the window last Monday when I went back to training. And I wasn’t too fussed to be honest, if I got hit in the ear, I got hit in the ear and you worry about that afterwards.

“You can’t go into things worrying or doubting yourself. You just have to go 100% and go gung ho. And I didn’t have any good looks in the first place.”