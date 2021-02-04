Liverpool not allowed to play Champions League tie against RB Leipzig in Germany

The German government has banned all arrivals from countries affected by new coronavirus variants until February 17
Liverpool not allowed to play Champions League tie against RB Leipzig in Germany

Liverpool have been told they cannot travel to the Red Bull Arena. Picture: John Walton/PA

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 20:58
Ian Parker

Liverpool will not be allowed to play their Champions League round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig in Germany after being denied entry to the country.

The German government has banned all arrivals from countries affected by new coronavirus variants until February 17, the day after Liverpool were due in Leipzig, and an application for special permission for them to travel has been denied.

A statement from the German interior ministry, reported in local media, said: “The federal police has told the RB Leipzig club today that the circumstances of the given case do not meet the requirements for an exemption.”

UEFA has remained in touch with both clubs and the German Football Association, which has in turn been in contact with the German government.

Under such circumstances, Champions League regulations allow for a match to be moved to a neutral venue or for fixtures to be reversed.

However, the latter is not considered an option as Leipzig players would need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return from Liverpool under the current rules.

As it stands, the second leg is scheduled to take place at Anfield on March 10, by which point it is hoped restrictions will have been eased.

UEFA’s regulations put the onus on Leipzig to put forward proposals for an alternative venue and pay the associated costs of rearranging the game.

The club has until February 8 to come up with a solution or they could run the risk of a 3-0 forfeit.

A delay is also a possibility, with UEFA having said that all last-16 games must have been decided by April 2.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Plans for new-look Champions League set for discussion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League - Molineux Stadium David Luiz suspension stands but Saints get Jan Bednarek dismissal overturned
Sebastian Haller file photo Ajax blunder as 'computer glitch' leaves record signing Haller out of Europa League squad
liverpoolchampionspa-sourceplace: uk
Bank of Ireland signs on as Associate League of Ireland Sponsor

International flavour to new-look Dundalk squad

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up