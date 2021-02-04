International flavour to new-look Dundalk squad

Filippo Giovagnoli admits an exodus of experience from Dundalk has him concerned but believes their replacements can aid Peak6's objective to becoming an “international” club.

The Italian was the surprise choice to succeed sacked boss Vinny Perth last August but, in his first senior managerial job, confounded his doubters by guiding the Lilywhites to the group stages of Uefa Europa League and FAI Cup triumph.

The American hedge-fund owners duly upgraded his contract status from interim to permanent, subsequently recruiting ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton to operate as sporting director.

That restructure was cited, at least partially, as attributable to the rump of players leaving a successful side behind over Christmas.

Goalkeeper Gary Rogers retired but delays in contract extensions being offered, and the limited duration of most eventually tabled, played a part in others departing.

Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare and Dane Massey – the defensive backbone from their decorated era – moved on, as did midfielders John Mountney and Jordan Flores.

Into their places have come a cosmopolitan sprinkling of captures.

Albanian-Italian goalkeeper Alessio Abiba is to succeed Rogers, Faroe Islands centre-half Sonni Nattestad and Latvian left-back Raivis Jurkovskis will slot right in, while Ole Erik Midtskogen from Norwegian is expected to lead the forward line. Scottish midfielder Sam Stanton also arrived last week in time for the start of pre-season training.

Asked if he was worried about the drain of knowhow impairing their prospects of regaining the league title from Shamrock Rovers, Giovagnoli said: “Yes, of course. They had massive experience in the league but this is football and sometimes that happens at the end of the season.

For the majority of the players who left, it was their decision. There was nothing we could do about.

“We have replaced quality with quality, yet probably not with same experience, “We’re going to develop new players to become legends of the league. I call them mature, young players.

“The owners have a vision to become an international club. They have asked us to look outside of Ireland and we have followed that direction.

“North and Eastern Europe is a really good market for us. The players are young, strong and have international experience. We looked around the League of Ireland but the deal and the profile for what we needed wasn’t there. We are still looking out for a few wingers.

“We have time to implement our style, we want to play an international style, by dominating possession and having complete football.”

Despite last year’s run in Europe, which grossed the owners €4m in prize-money, dethroning Rovers domestically is the main mission Giovagnoli has been tasked with.

He added: “When we came in last season, the only objective was qualifying for the Europa League stages.

“We had to pay attention to qualifying for Europe from the league again while playing super-important games in the Europa League. That was difficult.

Our focus is massively on the league. It is like playing a derby every game but we will be ready for the challenge.

“When I arrived first, I didn’t have a clue what the situation was with our players and it was just fresh air for everyone.

“I had to learn and adapt fast but the club were happy with how it went and we can consolidate that in this pre-season.”