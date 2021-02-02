Highly-rated Manchester City teen Joe Hodge set for League of Ireland loan move

Hodge has represented Ireland at underage level - featuring at the 2019 Under-19 Euro finals as a 16-year-old.
A general view of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - where highly rated Joe Hodge may go to get first-team experience. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 22:33
John Fallon

Manchester City starlet Joe Hodge could be heading for the League of Ireland in a sensational loan deal.

Waterford are among the options for the Ireland youth international but Derry City tonight moved into pole position to strike a deal.

Pep Guardiola is willing to allow his reigning Scholar of the Year to leave temporarily to gain first-team experience, putting League of Ireland clubs on alert to seal his capture before the deadline on February 22.

Manchester-born Hodge has been long tipped for full international honours, with senior boss Stephen Kenny namechecking him as a potential graduate.

England are keen for the playmaker to switch allegiance but he has resisted their advances, adamant he's happy to remain committed to the country he declared for through his Dublin-born grandmother.

