League of Ireland clubs set to agree FAI plan for new season

Government grants and the expectation of fans returning to stadia in the summer are likely to convince League of Ireland clubs to accept the FAI’s proposal to start the season on time.

Whereas last year’s negotiations with clubs to restart the campaign amid the first surge of Covid-19 stalled over finances, the overall enhanced package presented yesterday by FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill earned approval from the majority.

In broad terms, the association have vowed to cover most of the €7m deficit anticipated to contest the entire Premier Division, First Division, and women’s campaigns without paying spectators.

As indicated, the top-flight kicks off on Friday, March 19, a week after Shamrock Rovers host Dundalk in the President’s Cup final. The First Division and women’s leagues begin a week later, with the underage tiers pencilled in for April 9.

Discussions between the FAI and government departments have increased confidence that an improving health landscape — accelerated by the rollout of the national vaccination programme — should facilitate at least partial attendances by June when the midseason break concludes.

Entry into stadia will only be granted to those vaccinated against the virus. That should assuage concerns in a league heavily reliant on income generated by match-going fans.

Hill promised to dole out a relief package of €3.6m, half of which distributed by May, weighted 78% in favour of Premier Division clubs, they will receive a minimum €215,000, potentially rising to €350,000 based on respective losses arising from Covid-19.

Scope also exists for First Division clubs to share in that supplementary pot but the €50,000 upfront payment was beginning to draw a backlash from their cohort last night.

Also on the agenda during the virtual summit was the topic of prize money.

The current board, led by Hill, are planning to increase prize money from €380,000 to €600,000.

While no figure was disclosed for the title winner, Hill and his league director Mark Scanlon did at least confirm that the club finishing bottom of the top flight is to receive €22,000, with €10,000 going to the team propping up the First Division.

Once again, annual fees for referees and affiliations (€250,000 each) are being waived, while youth and travel grants account for another €280,000.

The high-level package of €5.935m — composed of cash and savings to clubs — is completed by the €950,000 of Uefa Solidarity grants.

The FAI expect the Department of Sport to deliver funds once another Covid-19 resilience stream is made available soon.