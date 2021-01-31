Terrace Talk: Liverpool - It always helps when the other team doesn't have a go

Some weeks, everything just goes your way, thankfully.

Son’s disallowed goal, Kane’s injury, two opponents with execrable records against us. No goals in a month, six in a week — that’ll take some explaining, though. We were obviously not going to stay poor for much longer.

The first league wins of 2021 won’t end the panic, obviously. Could anything ever stop it? I naively believed a first title in 30 years would lead to an admittedly minimal chill, but people only seem to get more vexed.

Small wonder with our defence. Matip and Fabinho going AWOL at Spurs had a certain tragi-comic inevitability, all roads leading back to last summer’s bizarre decision not to strengthen.

Even great coaches become giddy with success, swallowing their Midas myth whole and believing nothing can go wrong. Guardiola played Fernandinho in defence sometimes last season, and Klopp’s blithe idea to ‘make do’ with Fabinho cost him too.

Goals and points at Tottenham were desperately needed. I talk about chill, but I’m lying if I said it wasn’t bothersome.

Son’s goal would have caused immense psychological damage, but that “heel’s scab offside” nonsense came to our aid for once. About time, we’ve suffered more than anyone this season.

Also lucky that St Harry departed early. There was something karmic in him doing that snide backing-in before he got injured. If there’s any effect on England’s chances of success, guess who’ll be getting the blame?

Let’s just say God hasn’t forgotten what happened to Gomez (and countless others in the past, Sturridge 2013 especially) and call it quits.

Kane also felt like celestial balance for Matip, and finally our forwards looked in the mirror and realised who they were.

It’s been said, often, that a vibrant Firmino means a successful Liverpool, and he was excellent last Thursday. Does it all have to be so erratic, though?

We had our own VAR nonsense too of course, but it mattered little in the end.

Onto West Ham then, hovering just behind us in the league somehow. It’s weird; this compressed table is exactly what the public must have craved over the years, yet sure enough none of us can go and watch it.

Overstretched muscles and pandemic spending uncertainty hauled in the super rich a tad, and football’s better for it. It will be a bit sad when the game returns to normality and the chequebooks fly open again.

Moyes can’t help but be cautious, how he ever got the United job is a mystery albeit very welcome at the time.

As soon as we got our act together there was only one winner, each goal having its own beauty, but if you haven’t seen any for a while any old scuffer will suffice.

You looked at the line-up and thought we were in trouble, but if the other team doesn’t even have a go it certainly helps.

Phillips could hardly have coasted more serenely but apart from a nervy outing at Brighton he is yet to let us down. He could, and should, play more.

We did concede from a corner after all since the commentary team had warned us of the threat all game. That it came from a shot, not a header, was ironic but we can be flippant now since it came so late.

There now seems little chance of the Reds filling that gaping hole in defence this week, a risk the club seems content to take. Not with a major purchase, anyway; I’ve read about a late move for Arsenal’s Mustafi. Expletives deleted.

Winter spending has meant Suarez, Coutinho, Sturridge, Van Dijk. It also produced Carroll, and we’re due another clunker. Be careful what you wish for.

It’s an unreal time certainly, but if everyone must wait six months to see the full Liverpool team, I’m fine with that. Would a new centre half guarantee Champions League football anyway?

Not if the strikers leave the reservation again.