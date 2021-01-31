Reality check but Hammers have come a long way

Liverpool ended up giving West Ham a 90-minute reality check but the Premier League table, which of course never lies, still makes pleasant reading for David Moyes.

The Hammers never looked likely to beat the champions and go above them but are still fifth, ahead of Tottenham and Chelsea for the time being. As Moyes pointed out before the game, "this time last season we were talking about relegation".

Moyes had already previously admitted that his side was a long way from being consistent top-four material and Jurgen Klopp proved exactly why with a patched-up XI of his own. But not being quite as good as Liverpool is a cross long-suffering Hammers fans can easily bear.

Getting it right in the transfer market has been a big factor in the Hammers' rise under Moyes, who, he will always tell you, is more at home hunting for European football than scrapping to beat the drop.

Diehard fans had long been wallowing in festering resentment of the stewardship of David Sullivan, David Gold and Karren Brady, resigned to the belief they would carry on getting it wrong.

Recruitment had been particularly underwhelming under Manuel Pellegrini, who cut a rather lethargic figure personally, but the Chilean's exit in December 2019 also marked the departure of director of football Mario Husillos.

Moyes had been jettisoned after just six months the first time round to make way for Pellegrini and the Scot seemed a glutton for punishment coming back for another try.

But whatever promises were made appear to have been kept and Hammers fans convinced the Gold, Sullivan, Brady triumvirate was killing the club they loved are now in the unusual position of actually enjoying life.

A big fuss was made over letting Grady Diangara go to West Bromwich for £12million before a ball was kicked even though Said Benrahma, the most skilful player in the Championship, had been lined up to replace him.

That ill feeling seems as ancient as the Dead Sea Scrolls now, with Benrahma already having done enough to justify making his loan switch from Brentford permanent.

Jesse Lingard has yet to kick a ball for the Hammers but already fans are hoping the England man can make a similar loan-to-permanent transformation.

That also applies to a far less exotic animal in the shape of Craig Dawson. The centre-back, relegated with both West Bromwich and then Watford, was borrowed from the Hornets as back-up and remained utterly unused until after Christmas. After which he instantly established himself as a first-choice pick, a status he justified in this match with a string of clearances, mostly with his head. He has also added goals at the other end, although his late contribution in this one was never going to be more than a consolation.

Dawson's credentials received a thorough examination from the off as Moyes' 4-2-3-1 formation, with Michail Antonio the lone frontman, surrendered possession. The visitors, despite all sorts of fringe men on the pitch or established players out of position, regularly bossed that by more than 75%.

Czech pair Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, at little more than £20million between them, are other shining examples of West Ham getting it right in the transfer market, with Jarrod Bowen having already made a successful transition from the Championship last season.

Moyes has also been able to get a tune from those he has inherited however. Club captain Mark Noble is a bench-warmer now in the twilight of his midfield career, but Antonio, centre-back Angelo Ogbonna and left-back Aaron Cresswell have continued to thrive under yet another new manager. Cresswell, a Scouser himself, bust a gut to track Mo Salah back to prevent an opener early in the second half but was the luckless defender the Egyptian curled round to break the deadlock soon after.

Moyes saw his side caught out from their own corner for that stunning counter-attack second and his substitutions - Noble and Ryan Fredericks for Antonio and Bowen, were proof he knew the game was up.

West Ham are nowhere near as good as the champions and it is only right that the league table reflects this but to be fifth so far after Christmas is an achievement in itself.