Liverpool back on song as Salah ends his Premier League goal drought in style

WEST HAM 1 LIVERPOOL 3

Normal service was resumed by Liverpool as Mo Salah scored twice to send the champions up into third place in the Premier League and right back into the title race.

Liverpool's title defence had been all but written off in recent weeks while Salah had gone over nine hours without a league goal before this brilliant second-half double. That secured a deserved victory against a West Ham side enjoying their best ever Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's side were being dismissed before they went to Tottenham and won their first league match of the new year in style on Thursday night. Their return to London just a few days later was equally emphatic.

And victory was achieved as Liverpool's injury curse struck again with Klopp having to field his 12th different central defensive pairing of the season, without injured Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino rested on the substitute's bench.

The match seemed there for the taking for fifth-placed West Ham who started on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, but they were shown how far they have to go by Klopp's side.

Liverpool dominated the first half without creating any clear cut chances, but Salah was deadly after the break as he became the first Liverpool player to score over 20 goals in four consecutive seasons since Ian Rush in the eighties.

His first was a brilliant left foot curler after 57 minutes and his second a deft close range finish to end a devastating counter attack eleven minutes later.

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum added a third six minutes from time with a smart close-range finish after an exquisite pass from substitute Firmino.

West Ham recorded a deserved consolation through the hard-working defender Craig Dawson two minutes later.

This victory means Liverpool, who host Brighton on Wednesday night, can set up another potential top of the table classic when leaders Manchester City go to Anfield on Sunday.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 6, Coufal 6, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 6, Rice 7, Fornals 5 (Yarmolenko 62), Soucek 6, Benrahma 7, Bowen 6 (Fredericks 79), Antonio 6 (Noble 79). Substitutes: Martin, Balbuena, Lanzini, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko.

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Roberton 7, Phillips 6, Henderson 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Wijnaldum 6, Thiago 8, Milner 6 (Jones 57), Shaqiri 6 (Firmino 69), Salah 8, Origi 6 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 80). Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Minamino, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams.

Ref: Jon Moss 6