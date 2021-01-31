Patrick Bamford strikes spectacular blow to Leicester's Premier League title hopes

LEICESTER 1 LEEDS 3

Brendan Rodgers’ dreams of leading Leicester to an another unlikely Premier League title were undone by Patrick Bamford’s spectacular late contribution as the Foxes’ injury problems begin to bite.

The absence of Jamie Vardy and inspirational midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, both out for at least two more weeks each, look like having a major impact on the Foxes’ hopes of repeating their famous 2016 success.

Bamford ensured Leeds added to Rodgers’ problems after 70 minutes when he was played through by an excellent Raphina pass and unleashed a magnificent left-foot finish into the top of the Leicester goal from 15 yards.

The second Leeds goal inspired a committed response from the home side with Wesley Fofana having a shot deflected wide and Jonny Evans failing to turn in a header from Caglar Soyuncu.

Visiting keeper Illan Meslier also saved well from Ayoze Perez, turning his shot around the post, before holding onto Nampalys Mendy’s threatening shot.

But with six minutes left and Leicester throwing bodies up front, Mateusz Klich played Bamford racing clear from the halfway line and the striker committed Kasper Schmeichel before selflessly squaring the ball for Jack Harrison to tap into an empty net.

A goal for each team, within 127 seconds of each other, just before the quarter-hour mark had been a taster of an absorbing game to come with both efforts showcasing some fine collective and individual skill.

Leicester drew first blood, through the in-form Harvey Barnes who did no harm for his late efforts to force his way into England’s European Championship squad in front of watching manager Gareth Southgate.

The winger picked up the ball inside his own half and was allowed to advance deep into Leeds territory, where he exchanged passes with James Maddison and swept the ball past Meslier.

It was a reminder of the first meeting between the teams, at Elland Road in November, when an early Leicester goal was the gateway to a thumping 4-1 win for Rodgers’ side.

Yet Leeds are a different proposition, particularly away from home, and drew level after 15 minutes with a fine, free-flowing move started on the right by full-back Luke Ayling.

He fed Bamford in the middle and the striker rolled through a superb pass for midfielder Stuart Dallas to run on and thump a resounding finish past Schmeichel.

Both teams would have efforts ruled out for offside - Leicester’s Perez and Klich the unfortunate players denied by the flag - but Schmeichel was the busier of the keepers, making superb stops from Harrison and Raphina.

Rodgers switched to a three-man defence at the interval, a masterstroke that bolstered his midfield and altered the game’s complexion.

The change helped the Foxes enjoy the better of the second half although, without Vardy’s killer touch up front, they lacked the necessary bite.

Young defender James Justin had a shot blocked from a promising position, while Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans both shot straight at the keeper from distance before Bamford’s lethal intervention.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 8; Castagne 5 (Pereira 37, 6), Fofana 5 (Under 80), Evans 6, Justin 6; Mendy 6, Tielemans 7; Albrighton 6 (Soyuncu 45, 6), Maddison 6, Barnes 7; Perez 7. Subs (not used): Ward, Iheanacho, Amartey, Choudhury, Fuchs, Thomas.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 6, Cooper 7, Struijk 6, Alioski 6; Phillips 7; Raphina 8 (Costa 80), Dallas 6, Rodrigo 6 (Klich 21, 7), Harrison 7; Bamford 9. Subs (not used): Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Hernandez, Davis, Cresswell, Shackleton.

Referee: C Kavanagh 7.