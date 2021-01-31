FAI set out roadmap for League of Ireland return

Clubs unable to host League of Ireland fixtures this season due to local lockdowns could be forced forfeit points unless they arrange a suitable neutral venue.

The new measure is just one of the FAI proposals circulated to the 19 clubs ahead of a meeting on Monday morning to discuss the campaign scheduled to kick off on March 19.

Although clubs are anxious to hear of details of a rescue package to subsidise for closed-door matches, the FAI have issued a five-page letter outlining updated regulations to address disputes arising in the Covid-19 era.

Elite football is exempt from restrictions in the current level 5 protcols but stricter lockdowns could apply to certain counties as the country battles its way out of the third wave.

Among the other rules up for discussion is the requirement to fulfil fixtures once 14 players, including those from the U19 squad, are available.

Also factored in is reducing the Premier Division season from a full 36-game programme to 27 matches if four full series of games cannot be completed in the first nine weeks of competition.

The FAI, in their invitation to clubs, insist the new rules mirror those advocated by Uefa.

New chief executive Jonathan Hill will commence the virtual summit with an introduction before various topics surrounding the leagues such as financial, commercial, streaming, transfers deadlines and underage leagues get an airing.

Last season, it took three months of negotiations for the campaign to restart following the initial Covid-19 enforced suspension in mid-March.

Once it resumed, suspected cases, confirmed cases or close contact issues within five clubs forced the postponement of fixtures.

Consequently, the League hierarchy sought to introduce an edict whereby fixtures cancellations would result in forfeiture, yet this backfired with the first test case.

Derry City chairman Phil Doherty branded the disciplinary proceedings they faced in November as “scandalous”.

Their entire squad and staff were ordered by Northern Ireland public health officials to remain within the locality arising from an outbreak of cases within the camp, thereby culling a league game at Shamrock Rovers.

No action was taken against the club and the FAI extended the season by a week.

FAI officials are increasingly confident that finances will be in place to facilitate the season kicking off, even if it means deferring all dates by a week. The First Division and Women’s national league are due to start on March 26. It is anticipated the calendar will prolong into December, with the League Cup potentially being sacrificed.

Clubs were requested to submit budgets based upon having no crowds for the entire season, using the turnover figures from the full 2019 campaign.

The Chairmen of First Division clubs Drogheda United and Bray Wanderers have estimated the projected deficit to be somewhere between €6m and €9m across the board.

Given the support provided by the State Employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS), albeit its scope is limited in the First Division where most players have jobs outside of football, coupled with the expectation that supporters will be permitted into grounds once the vaccination programme takes flight in late summer, those figures are considered a worst case scenario.

It is expected that an initial package in the region of €2.5m will be tabled today. The FAI availed of a €5m interest-free loan made available by Fifa due to the pandemic while grants from they and European governing body Uefa in the coming months have not been ruled out.