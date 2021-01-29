Dan Crowley still hoping for Ireland call with paperwork 'pretty much done'

Once the subject of a tug of war between Ireland and England, Dan Crowley has restated his determination to play for the Republic and confirmed the paperwork to seal his eligibility was 'pretty much done'.

The former Arsenal academy star, who was tipped by Arsene Wenger to be an elite player from a young age, hopes to rekindle his career on loan at Hull City, after time spent abroad in Holland and finding himself overlooked by Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City.

Crowley played for both England and Ireland at U16 and U17 levels, which has complicated his eligibility for the senior side.

Last year, Stephen Kenny said that “question marks” remained over his availability.

But speaking at his new club, Crowley says he is fully committed to playing in green.

“I want to play for Ireland as I stated in 2019… I think I’m eligible. Last I heard everything has gone through in terms of paperwork which has been very complicated but last I heard it was pretty much done.”

Crowley has not yet had a conversation with Stephen Kenny, though Mick McCarthy was known to be a keen admirer during his time as Republic of Ireland manager.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him… it’s a dream of mine to play international at senior level. I am concentrating on my club now in terms of trying to get Hull City promoted and when you start doing well for your club things happen.

"I have been patient. If it happens this year or next year in terms of getting the call-up from Stephen Kenny... For now, I’m concentrating on Hull City, but I would love to play for Ireland.

“I know he likes young players and attacking players and players with my attributes… I must prove to him that I am good enough to play for his Ireland team and when I do that, I will get my chance.

"I cannot expect to get picked for Ireland when I am not even playing for Birmingham… I need to deliver for Hull City get promoted and see what happens.”

Crowley also revealed his passion for Gaelic football, having played for Coventry club Roger Casements in his teens, when he came up against Jack Grealish, whose similarly divided international loyalties saw him eventually choose England.

“I love playing Gaelic, I absolutely love it. It is a great sport. Some of my best childhood memories are playing Gaelic football. It is a tough sport, it's quite rough and I think it’s definitely stood to me playing football. I don’t mind coming against players who want to kick me or rough me up, that’s for sure.

"I played against Jack Grealish when he played for John Mitchells and he is just as good at Gaelic football as he is at football, so you can imagine how good of a Gaelic footballer he was.

"I used to talk to him when we were at Aston Villa about Gaelic Football and Jack really enjoyed it, I can tell you that.”

Crowley's Irish connections come from Mayo on his mother's side, while on his father's there is a grandad from Tramore and grandmother from Fermoy. So he grew up in a very Irish house and neighbourhood in Coventry.

“There is an awful lot of Irish traditions and connections where I grew up and it's is very much an Irish sporting community.”