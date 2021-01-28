Injury-hit Liverpool bounce back to sink Spurs

Tottenham 1

Liverpool 3

Liverpool made light of their injury problems to rack up their first league win in almost six weeks and move within four points of leaders Manchester City, as they took advantage of terrible defending from Tottenham, who lost talisman Harry Kane with another ankle problem.

Jurgen Klopp had made the point repeatedly in recent weeks that he is having to plug holes in his backline with midfielders, and suffered yet another blow before kickoff when Fabinho was ruled out with an ankle injury. The midfielder had been playing at the back so his absence meant Jordan Henderson was deployed as another emergency central defender, alongside the recently-returned Joel Matip, who himself went off injured again at half-time But it was Jose Mourinho's defence, usually so mean, who were made to look like mugs as they contributed to their own downfall with basic defensive errors that allowed Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane to score the goals that saw off Spurs.

Although Heung-Min Son had a third-minute goal disallowed by the finest of margins after a VAR review, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored his first goal for Tottenham with a spectacular strike, they were second best and rarely threatened Allison's goal after Kane limped off at half-time.

Yet Spurs started brightly and appeared to make an early breakthrough, when the quick-thinking Tanguy Ndombele and Kane combined to send Son through on goal. The Korean fired past Allison, but Tottenham's celebrations were cut short by a VAR review, which showed he was centimetres offside in the build-up.

It was a blow for Tottenham, who were further rocked when Kane went down clutching the right ankle that has caused him so many problems in recent seasons.

Although he recovered from that blow, he needed further treatment after another injury, this time to his left ankle later in the first-half. It was no great surprise that Kane did not reappear for the second half.

Still Spurs had the best of the early exchanges as Liverpool started slowly. Son, usually so clinical, spurned an opportunity to put Spurs ahead when a pass from Steven Bergwijn put him in on goal, but the Korean put his low shot straight at Allison.

Hugo Lloris, at the opposite end, had little to do for the first 20 minutes or so, before Firmino shot straight at him from 25 yards. But the Frenchman then became the busier of the two keepers as he saved well from Mane at point-blank range twice and raced out to clear from Mohammed Salah.

But Lloris had to share the blame with Eric Dier for Liverpool's opener in the fourth minute of stoppage time. A hopeful pass down the left found Mane, and when he sent in a low ball from the left, the two Spurs players left it to each other, allowing Firmino a simple tap-in from close range.

It was a hammer blow and Mourinho made changes at half-time, sending on Erik Lamela for Kane and Harry Winks for Serge Aurier. Whether the change of shape and personnel disrupted Spurs or not, they were all at sea as they fell two goals behind within two minutes of the restart. Mane spun Matt Doherty too easily on the left and hit a low angled shot that Lloris could only palm into the path of Alexander-Arnold, who fired the rebound powerfully into the far corner from 15 yards. It was the first time the Reds had scored two goals in a league game since their 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on December 19th.

Spurs had hope when Hojbjerg scored his first goal for the club with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that gave Allison no chance. The all-action Dane was one of the few Tottenham players to emerge with any credit, while Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Alexander-Arnold all excelled for the Reds.

It could have been more. Salah had a goal ruled out when VAR suggested Firmino had handled in the build-up, and Martin Atkinson checked his pitchside monitor before ruling it out. But Tottenham's reprieve did not last long as Mane finally got the goal he deserved in the 65th minute. Again it was poor defending from Spurs, as young Welshman Joe Rodon failed to cut out a straightforward cross from Alexander-Arnold, and Mane could barely believe his luck as he lashed the loose ball past Lloris from close range.

The Reds closed out the game comfortably, and will return rejuvenated to London at the weekend to face in-form West Ham, while Spurs must lick their wounds and hope the injury to Kane is not as bad as those that have disrupted his seasons for the past three years. Without him, they will struggle to sustain a credible challenge for a Champions League place.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Aurier 6 (Winks 46), Rodon 5, Dier 5, Davies 6; Bergwijn 6 (Bale 81), Hojbjerg 8, Ndombele 7, Doherty 4; Son 5, Kane 5 (Lamela 46)

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Allison 7; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Henderson 7, Robertson 7; Thiago Alcantara 8 (Jones 86), Wijnaldum 7, Milner 7; Salah 7, Firmino 7 (Origi 86), Mane 9.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.