Early signs suggest Thomas Tuchel will do it his way at Chelsea

Another One Bites the Dust boomed around a near-empty Stamford Bridge stadium.

Chelsea are so used to managers coming and going the Queen classic is probably always at hand for whoever plays the pre-match music here.

But the irony was not wasted on the few lucky enough to be in attendance as the players warmed up for Chelsea’s first match after Frank Lampard became the 16th manager (if you count Jose Mourinho twice) to be relieved of his duties by ruthless Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea owner.

New custodian Thomas Tuchel will have heard it too, but the German coach had already shown he does not lack conviction either as he further set about dismantling the Lampard regime with his first team selection.

Lampard’s legacy, if indeed there will be one, should be the outstanding crop of homegrown players he brought through as he secured a top-four finish and reached the FA Cup final in his first and only full season in charge.

But one training session was all Tuchel needed to relegate most of them to the bench — as well as summer signing and fellow German countryman, Timo Werner.

Tuchel admitted it was “an unfair line-up” but explained he wanted experienced players to start his reign.

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta was restored as captain and in came Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, and Hakim Ziyech as young England internationals Reece James and Mason Mount were made to watch from the sidelines.

At least Tammy Abraham, a fallen hat-trick hero from the weekend, got a run-out when he replaced Giroud for the final 15 minutes. Tuchel’s former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic got some game time too — albeit as an unfamiliar right wingback. ‘Lampard’s son’ Mount even got a late run out too as Tuchel desperately made changes in an effort to start his reign with a win.

Safe to say Tuchel will do things his way based on his first 90 minutes, but his debut also showed there is much to be done if he is to live up to Abramovich’s target of challenging for the title, at least finishing in the top four and lifting a trophy in the next few months.

This goalless draw, from a match Wolves could easily have nicked — they hit the woodwork twice, lifts them up to eighth in the Premier League table but they have played more matches than most.

And Tuchel knows how fragile a manager’s position can be as it is only five months since he took PSG to the Champions League final. His subsequent sacking, of course, making him available to take on this role.

And if he wanted to put a rocket under his players by making so many changes it was apparent the players left out had a point to prove when they came on.

Mount, in particular, transformed the side in his brief stint and Tuchel looked like a demonic Basil Fawlty figure as he jumped up and down in frustration as chance after late chance went missing.

During the match, he had pulled players over to the touchline for individual tactical talks, especially in the first half when Giroud, Ben Chilwell, and Calum Hudson-Odoi were on the receiving end of the Tuchel treatment.

After the match, he exchanged a few fist bumps with his Wolves counterparts and went onto the pitch to individually engage with as many Chelsea players as possible before walking off with Thiago Silva, a player who served him so well with PSG.

The German coach is renowned for his micro man management and being successful, so a clean sheet is something to build on, not that Lampard left him with a wreck of a team.

Chelsea’s greatest ever goalscorer and fifth longest-serving manager in the Abramovich era was sacked after a run of just two wins from eight games as they tumbled after leading the table in December. But there is a good group of players here that could and should be higher up the table.

Tuchel should have another couple or three training sessions before his next two matches against Burnley here at the weekend and then across London at Tottenham next midweek.

First, however, he is due to face the media in an “unveiling” press conference on Thursday in which he is expected to spell out just what he expects from his Chelsea players. Just don’t ask him how long he expects to stay in the job because, come what may, he will be the next one to bite the dust.