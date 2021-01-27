Aubameyang to make Arsenal return after mother's health improves

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he will return to Arsenal duty after being allowed time off for 'personal family reasons'.

The Gabonese striker has now confirmed his absence was due to the health of his mother and has thanked the club and fans for the support he was given over the past week.

Aubameyang had missed both of Arsenal's matches with Southampton this week, the FA Cup defeat on Saturday and last night's league win.

In a statement released on Twitter, Aubameyang said:

"My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She’s already much better now and I will be back home tonight.

"I’m more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this and of course thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday.

"I’m more determined than ever to keep our momentum going. Thank you all again. I really am beyond blessed to receive this level of support and love from all of you and I can’t wait to be back."

Speaking last night, Mikel Arteta had been uncertain when the striker would return.

"Auba is having a difficult time, we’re all behind him and this win is for him," said Arteta of the 3-1 victory.

Several Arsenal teammates, including Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, both sent Aubameyang messages on social media offering their support.

"I love how they support each other and how they just protect each other," said Arteta.