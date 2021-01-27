Avondale United skipper pleads for an end to the 'silence' around plans for football's return

David Kiely wants amateur footballers to be kept in the loop about plans for the game's return
Avondale United skipper pleads for an end to the 'silence' around plans for football's return

Avondale United's David Kiely with the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup Final during a media day in 2019

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 14:30
Larry Ryan

Irish amateur football is in a dangerous limbo and could look very different when it does return, argues the captain of leading Munster Senior League club Avondale United.

Amateur football was largely wiped out during 2020 and under current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, all football activity remains suspended until March 7, with the exception of the senior SSE Airtricity League and senior Women’s National League teams.

New FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill recently confirmed the association was submitting a “return to play” proposal to the Government.

But David Kiely, captain of Cork club Avondale United, says it is time players were kept in the loop to prevent them abandoning football altogether.

In a statement published on the Avondale Twitter account, Kiely said: “Some communication from the governing bodies would help clubs a lot. We do not need definitive time frames as this is both inappropriate and impossible to predict, but provisional plans for a return and various scenarios are surely being discussed and if they are being talked about can the information be shared?

“Will it be a return to the current season if it’s April or May? Will it be a move to summer football? Will we just be starting afresh if it’s closer to August? These are the things that would help managers and clubs and allow players to focus.” 

Kiely says he has spoken to older players who do not intend returning to football, while a few at least have the option of training with League of Ireland clubs. 

“I have met a few of the older players over the last few months from various teams and a lot do not plan to return to football, and the League of Ireland is tempting for others.

“Cork city and (Cobh) Ramblers are bringing MSL players to train now and how can you tempt a player to stay put with no sign of football returning?

“With only silence from the powers-that-be,  amateur football at the highest level is suffering considerably it could be a very different MSL when it does return."

At Avondale, Kiely says players are doing two collective fitness sessions per week via Zoom.

“We are currently doing two Zoom sessions a week and logging three additional sessions onto a fitness app for tracking purposes and that is all you can do really.

“It is up to the individuals to keep their frame of mind strong.

“As the lockdown continues with no end point in sight it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep players motivated and management have an impossible task on their hands.”

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park Criticism only fuels Liverpool’s burning desire to ‘strike back’ – Jurgen Klopp
Nottingham Forest v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season Friendly - City Ground 'Cesc Fabregas was one of my idols - Martin Odegaard completes loan switch to Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I’d be surprised if there are any new arrivals
Avondale United skipper pleads for an end to the 'silence' around plans for football's return

Chelsea squad a ‘present’ for talented Thomas Tuchel, says Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up