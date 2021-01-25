Is Thomas Tuchel ready for the sturm und drang of Chelsea?

The signs that it was all up for Frank Lampard came in a gruff exchange with a journalist at a press conference ostensibly called to discuss a forthcoming FA Cup tie with Luton.

Lampard, dressed in black and sporting heavy stubble, a steps-of-the-gallows look once favoured by his mentor José Mourinho, responded to a question about dressing room confidence by accusing the reporter of “confirmation bias” in his writings about the club.

It’s unusual for the tenets of cognitive psychology to be bandied around before a fourth-round encounter with lower league opponents so this was a signal that Lampard had been brooding.

And Lampard, record goalscorer, winner of 13 major trophies, Ballon D’Or runner-up, Mensa superbrain, Latin speaker, and OBE, had much to ruminate upon.

Just over 24 hours earlier a listless defeat to a Leicester side who were workmanlike at best was followed within moments by the release of a comprehensive online story declaring that Lampard was toast and that Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri were among potential replacements. Such was its detail that it had clearly been prepared in advance with the benefit of at least one, and probably more, club insiders.

Thomas Tuchel is set to take over as Chelsea manager. Picture: Maja Hitij

It followed a gathering number of speculative and pre-emptive accounts that the short-lived Lampard regime was over and that his successor would be German. Lampard’s touchline demeanour, and that of his pugnacious assistant Jody Morris, did nothing to lift the sense of gloom and predestination.

Only eight weeks earlier Chelsea had been top of the Premier League after defeating Leeds 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, and in the next few days qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League by finishing at the head of their group ahead of the much-admired Sevilla.

But a succession of defeats, some unlucky (Wolves), some lamentable (Arsenal and Manchester City) rocked confidence and exposed major flaws in Lampard’s game management and tactical nous.

Some people might call it inexperience, but the west Londoners knew this when they appointed him and the Chelsea board is not one to allow people to learn on the job. Lampard is the 12th manager of the Abramovich reign, and the 34th to hold that position since Ted Drake led the Blues to the First Division championship in 1955. So the question is why did they turn to him at all when they lost patience with the pedestrian rhythms of Maurizio Sarri in June 2019?

The reasons why west London’s revolving doors claimed their latest victim are complex and cannot be properly judged until the end of the season but cracks were evident last year when Lampard arguably over-performed by getting the team into Europe with the strong support of graduates from the excellent Chelsea academy and despite the handicap of a transfer ban.

Weaknesses showed in last season’s FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal when Lampard appeared to run out of ideas. Despite massive spending in the summer on the cream of German talent there remained significant problems in defence and midfield.

He started the new season with a major liability in goal, an ageing but loyal team captain in Azpilicueta, and with peculiar weaknesses at centre back which remain unresolved. Ngolo Kante has been injured and often, when fit, he has been played out of position.

Jorginho invites the opposition press without being able to defeat it with a penetrating pass. Key signings Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic have all been injured. His need for a dynamic central midfielder became confused by his determined pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice, a former Chelsea junior, and the bizarre suggestion that he should be converted to a central defender.

But it is the form of the two previously highly admired Germans that have been the biggest stick with which Lampard has been beaten. The question of why Havertz, 21, was signed in the first place when Lampard seemed to have no clear idea of how to accommodate him has not been answered but he should surely have been cut some slack because of the serious bout of Covid suffered by the former Bayer Leverkusen player.

Werner is a player whose confidence has completely gone, as could be seen in his missed penalty on Sunday. On countless occasions, he runs into space for a ball which is rarely delivered. The famous 18th century Goethe novel The Sorrows of Young Werther could be updated and retitled The Sorrows of Young Werner such is the permanently forlorn look etched on his face.

One of the first challenges for Thomas Tuchel is whether Werner can be accommodated into the same team as Tammy Abraham. Tuchel is also likely to have little scope to cut his losses while wily old professionals such as Rudiger and Alonso remain on the books.

It was Thiago Silva who was the first to express his sadness at the departure of Lampard followed quickly by Reece James who has developed into an impressive England international with Lampard’s encouragement. Other youth products such as Mason Mount, Abraham, and Billy Gilmour also have cause to be grateful for his support.

Lampard relied more heavily upon academy talent than any of his predecessors. Given the wayward recruitment policy of recent years — Arrizabalaga, Drinkwater, Morata, Bakayoko, Zappacosta, Emerson, Rahman to name but seven failures on an ever-lengthening list — it is difficult not to conclude that at least part of the reason for parting ways with him has been to deflect attention from the lack of impact of the latest big-money acquisitions.

Just before his sacking Lampard warned his fracturing team that to weather the apparent crisis they had to show passion, desire and togetherness, qualities currently in very short supply at Stamford Bridge. They will need them for forthcoming tests tomorrow against Wolves, and Burnley on Sunday, while Tottenham and Atlético Madrid lie in wait next month.

As Lampard departs with the unprecedented accolade of a personal statement from Roman Abramovich explaining his decision he remains a lifetime favourite of supporters. For his work done on the pitch as a player.

And as he watches another man climb up on the tumbril, Lampard will look forward to learning something. Whether Thomas Tuchel is fully ready for the sturm und drang that is Chelsea Football Club we will know quite quickly.