Leeds to use San Francisco 49ers investment to emulate Leicester and crack 'big six'

The San Francisco 49ers have increased their stake in Leeds to 37 per cent, the Premier League club have announced.

The investment deal could be woeth in the region of £50million to the club.

Paraag Marathe, the president of 49ers Enterprises who was already a member of the Yorkshire club's board, becomes the club's vice-chairman.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes the investment will help the club become challengers to the Premier League’s “big six”.

"We are delighted to welcome further investment into our club from 49ers Enterprises and I am confident that this latest partnership will help Leeds United continue to grow and develop into the team our supporters deserve.

"I have always been open to bringing partners on this journey with me, as long as these actions can benefit the long-term strategy of the club.

"Paraag and the team at 49ers Enterprises are uniquely positioned to collaborate with myself, (chief executive) Angus Kinnear, (director of football) Victor Orta and our management team to help us achieve our goals."

The 49ers bought an initial 15 per cent stake from majority owner Radrizzani in 2018.

Radrizzani took a controlling stake in Leeds in 2017. he told The Times that the club has a plan to emulate Leicester City in breaking into the elite group of Premier League clubs.

“We have a three to five-year plan to reach the level we aim, and by staying in the Premier League for a few years we could aim to have a renovated stadium that could become a symbol of our ambition and modernisation of the club in an area the 49ers can add a lot of value. I respect and admire what Leicester has done so that is my model, what we should aim to be — how they manage the club and keep their standards high."

And he stressed his confidence in Marcelo Bielsa as the manager to reach those lofty goals.

“It is our intention to continue with him and we will open a discussion with him when he’s ready to do so, but at the moment Marcelo is very focused on each game so I don’t know if he’s really caring about his own future as he’s so analytic and focused on his job.

“I am ready to talk when he is, we have a continuous relationship and there’s a lot of respect and understanding between us.”

Marathe added: "Our 49ers Enterprises team has always shared Andrea's vision for constructing a powerful and winning club in the most competitive football league in the world, and the experience of the last three seasons has been more exhilarating than we could have ever imagined.

"The hard work and bold leadership demonstrated by Andrea and his talented team has restored Leeds United's rightful place in the Premier League and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in supporting their efforts to climb the table this year and into the future."

Leeds' announcement said Marathe would be "more involved in the decision-making process and day-to-day operations" following the increase in the 49ers' stake.