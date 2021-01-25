Reports: Lampard to be sacked today by Chelsea

Frank Lampard will be sacked as Chelsea manager today, according to reports in the British media.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea players have been told not to come in for training 'til this afternoon as the club prepares to announce Blues legend Lampard has been dismissed.

Thomas Tuchel, the former manager of PSG, has been installed as the odds-on favourite to replace Lampard, with reports indicating that he is already lined up and agreeable.

Chelsea have lost five of their last eight Premier League games and are struggling in the race for the Top Four, even though they advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a win over Luton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lampard is 18 months into the three-year contract at Stamford Bridge and it was commonly held that he had over-achieved in his first season as he guided the club to a Champions League spot despite a transfer embargo on the club.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have been warned off Tuchel in the past, following his run-ins with his previous employers, but it is not clear whether that would be held against the 47-year-old now.

Ahead of the Luton FA Cup win, a defiant Lampard declared: “I’m a fighter first and foremost. It’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. When I packed up, I could have easily stayed in the media or come out of football altogether.

“I didn’t have blinkers on. I knew that there will be tough times and things that you can’t control as you did as a player."