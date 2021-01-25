Reports: Lampard to be sacked today by Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel, the 47-year-old former manager of PSG, has been installed as the odds-on favourite to replace Lampard
Reports: Lampard to be sacked today by Chelsea

OUT? Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be removed from his job today, say reports in the British media.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 10:23
Gordon Joy

Frank Lampard will be sacked as Chelsea manager today, according to reports in the British media.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea players have been told not to come in for training 'til this afternoon as the club prepares to announce Blues legend Lampard has been dismissed.

Thomas Tuchel, the former manager of PSG, has been installed as the odds-on favourite to replace Lampard, with reports indicating that he is already lined up and agreeable.

Chelsea have lost five of their last eight Premier League games and are struggling in the race for the Top Four, even though they advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a win over Luton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lampard is 18 months into the three-year contract at Stamford Bridge and it was commonly held that he had over-achieved in his first season as he guided the club to a Champions League spot despite a transfer embargo on the club. 

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have been warned off Tuchel in the past, following his run-ins with his previous employers, but it is not clear whether that would be held against the 47-year-old now.

Ahead of the Luton FA Cup win, a defiant Lampard declared: “I’m a fighter first and foremost. It’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. When I packed up, I could have easily stayed in the media or come out of football altogether.

“I didn’t have blinkers on. I knew that there will be tough times and things that you can’t control as you did as a player."

More in this section

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Goodison Park Calvert-Lewin back with a bang as clinical Everton dispatch Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Five things we learned during Manchester United's win over Liverpool
Fulham v Burnley - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Craven Cottage Kevin Long scores as Burnley beat Fulham to book their FA Cup fifth-round spot
Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford

Brilliant Bruno Fernandes takes Manchester United through FA Cup thriller at Liverpool’s expense

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up