Arteta pays the price as Arsenal's FA Cup defence ended by Southampton

Southampton 1 Arsenal 0

Holders Arsenal are out of the FA Cup, paying the price for making seven changes to a winning team as a Gabriel own goal handed Southampton a 1-0 victory and a Fifth Round tie at Wolverhampton.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta clearly had one eye on Tuesday’s Premier League fixture back at St Mary’s when he made his team selection, but the decision backfired as his side forced Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster into only one save all match and waited too long to recover from a 24th-minute opener.

The result sees Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side continue their excellent season, but it also threatens to end Arsenal’s new-found momentum following a five-match unbeaten run that had raised hopes they had turned a corner in a difficult season.

Arteta was without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because of a ‘personal matter’, but his decision to leave out other star players, including Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette, was more controversial, especially as Southampton fielded their strongest possible side.

In all, there were seven changes from the team that beat Newcastle in the Premier League, and although that included a return for Hector Bellerin (who took the captain’s armband), it was not a choice received positively by fans on social media.

Southampton, who had Danny Ings back from injury, took instant control of the game and deserved to lead at half-time.

They were by far the more progressive and energetic team, winning the ball high up with their relentless pressing – which Arsenal had no answer to.

In James Ward-Prowse, who hit the bar with a corner and set up two chances within the first few minutes, they also had the game’s most technical and performer, and Arsenal struggled to keep up.

Adams was denied by Bernd Leno when his low angled drive was well saved following a quick break down the right flank, but you sensed a goal was coming.

It arrived after 24 minutes when Arsenal gave the ball away needlessly by over-playing from their own thrown-in – hunted down by pressing machine Stuart Armstrong.

Eventually, Southampton found space on the other side of the pitch, Ward-Prowse setting up Kyle Walker-Peters – who saw his low drive deflected into the net by Gabriel. The fourth own goal by an Arsenal player this season, ending a run of five consecutive clean sheets.

The Saints forced further opportunities before the break and Arsenal must have been relieved to get to the dressing room only one behind, having shown none of the energy or enthusiasm which has been evident during their recent revival since a 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City in the League Cup in December sparked a response.

Ings almost made it 2-0 early in the second half when he struck a post as the hosts continued to dominate, leading Arteta to bring on both Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka in the 58th minute in a bid to change the game’s momentum.

The impact was instant, with Arsenal enjoying their first spell of consistent pressure as Southampton backed off.

Nketiah saw a flicked effort deflected wide when through on goal and the visitors suddenly sensed a change of tide on the south coast.

Saka, in particular, made a huge difference to Arsenal’s ambition, and he was soon joined by Alexandre Lacazette with Bellerin making way.

Southampton, however, held out with Nketiah firing over the bar late on to sum up Arsenal’s day.

The sides play again in the Premier League on Tuesday and Arteta will hope his decision to rest players pays a late dividend then. But the result, the first time Southampton have ever beaten Arsenal in the FA Cup, looks on paper like a gamble which didn’t pay off.

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott, Ings (Long 85), Adams (N’Lundulu 78).

Unused subs: Valery, Vokins, Ramsay, Lewis, Jankewitz, Watts, Chauke

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin (Lacazette 72), Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny (Partey 58), Xhaka, Pepe, Willian, Martinelli (Saka 58), Nketiah.

Unused subs: Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, David Luiz, Willock, Ryan

Referee: Peter Bankes