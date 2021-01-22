‘I’m a fighter’ – Frank Lampard vows to scrap through Chelsea slump

Frank Lampard believes he has the fighting spirit to help Chelsea’s developing squad find their way out of their Premier League slump.

The under-pressure Chelsea boss believes battling through their slip in form could prove the making of his young Blues players.

Chelsea will host Luton in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with boss Lampard likely to field a strong line-up in a bid to get back to form.

Chelsea are struggling for form (Michael Regan/PA)

The Blues – who on Friday allowed young defender Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan on loan – have lost five of their last eight Premier League matches, leaving Lampard striving to save his job.

And now the 42-year-old has pledged to graft his – and Chelsea’s – way out of trouble.

“I’m a fighter first and foremost, it’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player,” said Lampard.

“So when I packed up I could have easily stayed in the media or left football completely, I didn’t need to come back in.

“I got in with a desire to be successful, and I didn’t have the blinkers on, I knew there would be tough times, there would be things you can’t control like you did as a player.

“I love the job, and I love the fact that if there are tough times you can fight your way out of it.

“And I’m not just talking about me I’m talking about the players now, because at the minute we know we’re not firing.

“Coming through a tough time, it’s the best feeling in football, it’s the best feeling you can possibly have. And it would make this talented squad.

“We’re talented, we’re young. You look at title-winning groups and they maybe have more of the players you rely on week in and week out who have maybe been there and done it a bit more.

“We’re fighting on different levels like that.

“But at the same time fight is an important word in football, so there’s no doubt we have to put a lot of things to the side.

“I don’t think it’s going to be 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 that will win us the games that we need to win in the short-term, it will be the passion and the desire and the togetherness of the team.

“There are a few things we need to get back to, but I’m absolutely confident in that.”

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri have already been touted as potential replacements for Lampard, should Chelsea opt for a change at the top.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has been mooted as a possible replacement for Frank Lampard at Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dismissing speculation about his future out of hand, Lampard insisted he can cope with the intense pressure and scrutiny of a top Premier League job.

“As a player here I always wondered, because I wanted to be a manager, I always looked at managers and wondered what tough times looked like,” said Lampard.

“I wondered what did they feel like, how was the responsibility different from a player, and what did good times feel like.

“Fortunately in the 18 months I’ve been here I’ve managed to go through those different levels.

“I always thought what did the tough times look like, and it’s fine.

“And now I know that all the talk is nonsense. It’s only the action that matters.

“So all I’ll control is what’s in front of me.”