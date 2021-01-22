Wolves scrape past brave Chorley to progress in FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round: Chorley 0 Wolves 1

Chorley's FA Cup dream was extinguished by a magnificent first goal for the club from Wolves’ on-loan Portuguese star Vitinha at Victory Park last night, but it was not a performance to lift the gloom gathering around Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

In fact, all the kudos belonged to the non-league Lancashire club, who have collected £350,000 in much-needed revenue, along with the scalps of Wigan, Peterborough, and Derby on this magical cup run.

They could also claim a moral victory from the fact that they outshone their multi-millionaire visitors 5-1 in the shots on target department, a fact which indicates how close Nuno came to an embarrassing exit.

Instead, the Wolves boss is left to face a fifth round tie with Arsenal or Southampton, and the task of lifting a club whose only two victories in their last eight games have come in this competition.

Yes, the biggest supposed mismatch of the fourth round opened in predictable fashion, with the Premier League visitors shooting into a 12th minute lead with Vitinha’s magnificent effort.

That was not to say there were not some moments of high anxiety, either side of that goal, for Nuno’s visitors.

The Portugese named a starting line-up that had cost £92.9m, with a further £93.4m on the bench, hardly the act of a manager taking the competition or opponents from the National League North lightly.

That respect was well-placed and Chorley proved it twice in the opening 10 minutes when Elliot Newby and Willem Tomlinson had promising shots which were too close to keeper John Ruddy.

Nuno could relax slightly when Vitinha, one of the players who had not cost a fee on a season-long loan from Porto, struck a wonderful opener.

There appeared little danger as the Portugal under-21 international coillected a throw-in and advanced into space 35 yards from goal but his swirling, curling shot caused problems for keeper Matt Urwin who could only help it into his net one-handed.

Not that falling behind took any of the enthusiasm out of the non-league side, who were searching for a repeat of the best result in their history, when they knocked Wolves out of the first round of the FA Cup in 1986.

Chorley learned earlier in the day that their league has suspended play for two weeks amid fears that the season may not re-start.

But if this was to be their final fixture of the season, they were determined to make it a memorable one in front of the live TV audience.

Tomlinson, again, had sight of goal with a good connection from the edge of the Wolves area only for his volley to bounce wide.

Despite plenty of Wolves possession there was no major concern for the minnows until first half injury-time when Patrick Cutrone connected with another long attempt, this one clearing the Chorley bar.

And the opening moments of the second half found Chorley still showing self-belief with Oliver Shenton’s cross being met by Connor Hall for Ruddy to push his effort away.

Hall soon had another half-chance, making connection with a difficult ball and volleying high over the goal but it was a salutary warning for the Premier League side that the tie was far from over.

And just after the hour, Ruddy was forced into an excellent save, tipping Andy Hall’s header over at his near-post following a well-worked Tomlinson corner.

Nuno had certainly seen enough, resorting to his big guns and throwing on Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves and Adama Traore as a triple substitution in the 68th minute.

Chorley (5-3-2): Urwin 7; Birch 7, Halls 8, Leather 7, Baines 8 (Miller 84), Shenton 8 (Henley 84); Calveley 7, Tomlinson 9, Newby 7; Hall 8 (Smith 87), Cardwell 7.

Wolves (3-5-2): Ruddy 7; Boly 7, Coady 5, Kilman 5; Hoever 5, Dendoncker 6, Vitinha 8 (Traore 68, 6), Moutinho 6 (Neves 68, 6), Ait-Nouri 5; Cutrone 5 (Netoi 68, 6), Fabio Silva 6.

Referee: A Taylor 7