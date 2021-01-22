'We wish him well at Arsenal' - Gunners move to solve goalkeeping problem

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

The Australia international was the Seagulls' first choice for almost three and a half seasons, before losing his place to Rob Sanchez before Christmas.

Arsenal have been seeking backup for regular number one Bernd Leno, having sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa in the last window, with new Icelandic keeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson failing to impress so far.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter explained the move: “Mat has been a great servant to the club in the Premier League, and he has played no small part for the club at this level.

“We have incredible talent and competition at this club for just one position, and understandably, as Australia's number one, Mat wants the chance of more regular opportunities.

“Mat is a pleasure to work with, a consummate professional and someone who works incredibly hard at his game. We wish him well at Arsenal and will be watching his progress there.”