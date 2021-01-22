Football rumours: No Eriksen move to Foxes, Upamecano on way?

Leicester will not be bolstering their attack with the loan signing of Christian Eriksen, the Daily Telegraph says. Eriksen, 28, has been linked with a temporary move away from Inter Milan, but the paper says the Foxes have ruled out a move due to his wages.

Dayot Upamecano, subject of transfer interest from a number of Premier League sides, has moved a step closer to remaining in the Bundesliga, says the Daily Mirror. The French defender is currently at RB Leipzig and the paper says Bayern Munich will make a move for the 22-year-old.

Joshua King could be leaving Bournemouth, with potential suitors West Ham finally closing in on the valuation expected by the Cherries, reports the Sun. The paper said the Hammers will offer £16million for the 29-year-old striker.

Celtic will look to make a move for Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy, says the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has struggled for regular game time this season, having moved from Everton for an undisclosed fee in August 2019.

Bayern Munich will not look to cash in on Leroy Sane, despite the German failing to cement a place in the first team since his arrival from Manchester City, writes the Manchester Evening News.

Martin Odegaard: The Norwegian has been linked with a loan move away from Real Madrid with Arsenal said to be close to agreeing a deal, according to Sport.

Willian Jose: Wolves will have to pay north of £17m to sign the Real Sociedad forward, writes the Express and Star.

Gabriel Veron: The 18-year-old forward, currently on the books of Palmeiras, is wanted by Manchester United, writes Sport.

