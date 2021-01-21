Cork City refute claims that business consortium helped finance Beattie deal

CORK City has strongly refuted claims today from a local business consortium that the latter helped finance the deal to bring midfielder Steven Beattie back to the club - accusing the group of a publicity stunt to place pressure on the Board.

A consortium of Cork business people, including former Cork City GM Paul Wycherley, said it had provided a "financial gift" to the player to ensure he signed with City. The initiative arose when ex-board member, Damien Sreenan, became aware that the club was interested in signing the player.

However, a statement Thursday from Cork City underlined that any contractual arrangement between Beattie and the club "is being fully funded by Cork City FC and not any third party. The club had no hand, nor part to play in this arrangement. Any arrangement for additional part-time employment is a matter for individual players."

It added: "The Board are also disappointed that this group has chosen to use the signing of a player as a publicity stunt to place pressure on the Board of Management. Since the ratification of the call option agreement with Grovemoor Ltd., we have made clear to this group on multiple occasions that we have a contractual arrangement with Grovemoor Ltd., and we will be conducting our business in the proper manner by seeing out that arrangement."

Former board member Damien Sreenan had claimed: "The club was hoping to sign Steven Beattie, and in discussions with Steven, I became aware that he was excited about the prospect. However, due to the club's financial challenges, an agreement was not possible.

"I made the decision to intervene with an online fundraising campaign to determine if the fans could raise the additional funds required to help get Steven back to the club and, in turn, support the club’s future success in a very real way.

"While there was fantastic support from the fans, it wasn’t going to be sufficient to cover the shortfall in funds.

"I was approached by Paul Wycherley, who was aware of my campaign. He, along with a group of Cork business people, agreed to a donation that would cover the full amount needed to secure Steven’s return to the club.

"Paul, and the consortium he represents, are passionate about the club and wanted to help in whatever way possible. Steven’s return is the best news we’ve had as fans in a long while, and I am grateful for the support from this group that made this signing a reality."