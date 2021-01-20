Sokratis Papastathopoulos free to find new club after Arsenal contract cancelled

Arsenal have cancelled defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ contract by mutual consent.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos free to find new club after Arsenal contract cancelled

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has left Arsenal by mutual consent (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 13:31
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Arsenal have cancelled defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ contract by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old joined the north London club from Borussia Dortmund in July 2018 for an undisclosed fee and went on to make 69 appearances.

Sokratis helped Mikel Arteta’s men win the FA Cup last August – with the final against Chelsea proving to be the Greece international’s last first-team appearance for Arsenal.

In a statement, the Gunners said: “Working closely with Sokratis and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

“This gives Papa the freedom to negotiate a contract with a new club and return to action as soon as possible.”

Sokratis was out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer and technical director Edu sent his thanks to the departing defender.

“On behalf of Mikel, our coaches, players and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Papa for his contribution to the club,” Edu said.

“He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout. The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future.”

Mesut Ozil is set to follow Sokratis out of Arsenal, with the playmaker in Turkey ahead of a move to Fenerbahce.

Sead Kolasinac has joined Schalke on loan and William Saliba will spend the rest of the campaign at Nice.

More in this section

Football rumours: Ings wants Champions League football; Lukaku won't join Man City Football rumours: Ings wants Champions League football; Lukaku won't join Man City
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - St Marys Stadium Southampton see off Shrewsbury in rearranged FA Cup tie
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Premier League examining Robert Snodgrass transfer agreement
arsenalpa-sourceplace: uk
Sokratis Papastathopoulos free to find new club after Arsenal contract cancelled

First big win for new FAI chief as SSE Airtricity back on board with dual sponsorship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up