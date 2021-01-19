Watch: Newport keeper Tom King scores from goal kick against Cheltenham

Newport goalkeeper Tom King sprung the biggest surprise of Tuesday night’s League Two fixtures when he scored the opening goal against Cheltenham from a goal kick.

King, 25, took advantage of the blustery conditions at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium with his first-half strike bouncing once before looping over the head of scrambling Cheltenham stopper Josh Griffiths.

Griffiths is on loan from Premier League side West Brom this season, but the 19-year-old was left red-faced by King’s wind-assisted drive down the middle of the field.

🚨Goalkeeper goal klaxon 🚨



Tom King from way downtown for Newport pic.twitter.com/fyLN0570Ay — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 19, 2021

Even Newport’s social media team were caught out by King’s heroics, tweeting: “GOALKEEPER TOM KING HAS JUST SCORED FROM HIS OWN AREA… We don’t even have a GIF for him!”

Welshman King was making just his third League Two appearance of the campaign after recently getting the nod over the club’s regular stopper, Nick Townsend.

Newport are bidding to secure promotion to League One and headed into Tuesday’s match level on points with table-toppers Carlisle.