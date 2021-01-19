Pep Guardiola rules out any January transfer window signings for Man City

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will not be making any new signings in the January transfer window.

After a slow start to the season, City have hit form in recent weeks and have climbed to second in the Premier League after a run of five successive wins.

Their growing momentum has also seen them reach the final of the Carabao Cup, the fourth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League.

City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has started just three games this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The only notable area of weakness this term has been at centre forward, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus missing a large number of games due to injuries and coronavirus-related self-isolation.

With no specialist senior back-up, Guardiola’s alternatives have been deploying winger Ferran Torres as a makeshift striker, Kevin De Bruyne or Raheem Sterling as ‘false nines’ or giving a chance to 17-year-old Liam Delap.

But Guardiola told beIN Sports: “We will not sign any deal during the winter transfer market. We did not discuss this, but we will end the season with the players that we have now.”

Guardiola accepts there have been times when the lack of a centre forward has been noticeable, but he is convinced there is enough quality in the squad to ensure it is not a major issue.

Winger Ferran Torres has filled in at centre forward (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“This is one of our ways,” he said. “There were matches where we needed an attacker but at that time two of them were injured.

“One had been injured for a long time – Sergio Aguero. The other two had the coronavirus.

“That’s why we sometimes play in this way, other times we are forced to do that because of a pressing need.

“It’s an alternative plan, which we can rely on given the talents we have in the various positions.”