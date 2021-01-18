Emile Smith Rowe shows the desire Mesut Ozil so often lacked

This was the first game of the post-Mesut Ozil era at Arsenal but any sense of a changing of the guard happened many months before.

The Germany international has long since been reduced to a footnote in any discussions about Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta and his exit for Fenerbahce simply draws a line under what had become a distracting — and eye-wateringly expensive — sideshow for the club.

Having last appeared for the club in March, Ozil’s career in north London was over when Arteta omitted the playmaker from his Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of this season.

Instead, the focus has shifted to the clutch of young players who have played increasingly prominent roles in Arteta’s side as the Gunners first stabilised and then injected a degree of momentum into a challenging season.

And once again it was the contributions of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the player most closely matched to Ozil’s old role as playmaker, that will have strengthened the manager’s view that his side is moving in the right direction.

Ozil may well have brought the status that comes with being a World Cup winner to the Arsenal line-up, but too often it was what the 32-year-old failed to provide that attracted most attention and ultimately ensured Arteta’s patience with the player wore thin.

Arsene Wenger often appeared exasperated at having to respond to questions about Ozil’s perceived lack of effort, pointing out there was a sense of timing to Ozil’s play that few other players possessed. That may have been the case, but for Arteta, his predecessor Unai Emery and many Arsenal supporters, that simply wasn’t enough.

There’s no doubt Arteta faces a daunting task as he attempts to revive his club. The manager has endured a testing first full season in charge and it has taken the recent upturn in form triggered by the impressive victory over Chelsea last month to quieten discussion about the manager’s prospects of seeing out the season.

At that point too many senior players — Willian and Nicolas Pepe in particular — were badly under-performing but the introduction of more youngsters proved to be a catalyst for change.

Saka’s qualities were demonstrated last season but Smith Rowe’s contribution since returning to the club following a season on loan at Huddersfield Town has been outstanding. The 20-year-old was introduced to the Premier League line-up against Chelsea last month and has made an immediate impression, injecting boundless energy and an impressive work-rate into the attacking midfield role behind the main striker.

Only six games into his Premier League career, Smith Rowe is already developing an enviable reputation.

The sight of an Arsenal number 10 harrying and closing defenders, tracking back, and enthusiastically making himself available to receive the ball is something that hasn’t always been a feature of matchday at the Emirates Stadium in recent years.

Smith Rowe’s awareness and his instinctive understanding with Saka was evident when a neat reverse pass allowed the 19-year-old to deliver a low cross that should have been turned home by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That was one of only a handful of chances in a first half when Arsenal struggled to break down a Newcastle United side who appeared more determined than in recent weeks.

The second half, though, was altogether more routine for the Gunners and it was fitting that Smith Rowe and Saka combined for the second goal that effectively killed off the visitor’s resistance and ensured Arteta’s side would ease their way to a fourth victory in five league games.

Smith Rowe’s determined run took him past a Newcastle defender to the byline where he showed the presence of mind to look up and pull the ball back for Saka to finish from 10 yards out.

It was a simple goal, well executed, and spoke volumes about the desire and belief the youngsters have brought to the Arsenal line-up. Qualities that were too often lacking previously from Ozil and other senior players.

In short, it was a fitting way to draw a line under the Ozil era.