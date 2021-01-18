'It’s horrible for the young lad' - Ireland prospect Will Smallbone ruptures cruciate

The Southampton player faces at least six months out of action
Will Smallbone of Republic of Ireland following the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Arena Garibaldi in Pisa, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 13:58
John Fallon

Ireland prospect Will Smallbone faces six months out after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Southampton on Saturday.

The English-born midfielder, who made his debut for Ireland’s U21s last October against Italy, was forced off against Leicester City after an hour.

It was Smallbone’s 16th first-team outing for the Saints, pushing him further into contention for a senior Ireland call-up.

He now won’t be available to Stephen Kenny for the opening World Cup qualifiers in late March, nor a potential summer tour to America pending an improvement in the Covid-19 landscape.

The September gathering, which involves the trip to Euro champions Portugal and visit of the group's second seeds, Serbia, will have to be his target for full honours.

“It’s horrible for the young lad,” said Ralph Hasenhuttl today, confirming the initial fears he expressed in the aftermath of Saturday's incident.

Hasenhuttl has carefully managed the Academy graduate's progress at Southampton, waiting until 12 months ago to blood him in an FA Cup tie.

Smallbone marked his debut with a goal in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield, a precursor for Premier League appearances at Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

Southampton's Will Smallbone celebrates scoring in the FA Cup against Huddersfield last season.

Although born in Basingstoke, he declared for Ireland in his teens through his Kilkenny-born mother Mary.

As was the case with previous dual-eligible stars Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, the English FA made enquiries about Smallbone’s allegiance once he broke into the Saints first-team.

But he snubbed their advances to remain in the Ireland fold, following up his appearances at youth level by starting in the 2-0 defeat to Italy in Pisa.

“My Mum has loved me playing for Ireland,” he said. “Being from Kilkenny, she's buzzing and very proud that I can wear this Irish shirt.

“I came over to Ireland as a kid pretty much every summer to see my cousins."

Smallbone joins fellow Irishman Michael Obafemi in the Saints’ treatment room.

After playing just 13 minutes of Premier League football this season, 20-year-old Obafemi was poised for a loan move to Swansea City two weeks ago but a “significant muscle injury” scuppered that deal.

Obafemi was handed his senior debut in Martin O’Neill’s final game in charge against Denmark in November 2018 but hasn’t figured under new boss Kenny. He won three U21 caps during 2020.

Last week, his clubmate Ryan Bertrand vowed to ensure Obafemi remained upbeat about returning to action.

"Michael has only just had the operation and, with the protocol, I haven't had a chance yet," said the first-team defender.

"I am going to put a call in to him to make sure he is in good spirits.

"It is sadly a part of the game and when you're a top player you are going to have these moments and they never come at a good time.

"But there are always positives. It may give him that moment of clarity as he approaches the comeback. It can present an opportunity for a good come back.

"I am sure he will be very determined to hit the ground running when he comes back."

