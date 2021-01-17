WSL round-up: Chelsea go top as Irish international on the move

Ruesha Littlejohn, right, in action for Ireland in a UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships qualifier. Littlejohn has joined Birmingham City until the end of the season

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 22:17

In the big Women's Super League clash of the weekend, reigning champions Chelsea overtook Manchester United at the top with a 2-1 win. Goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby earned the Blues victory.

United had equalised via a stunning goal from substitute Lauren James.

Elsewhere, Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney was in fine form as Reading held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. Vivianne Miedema eventually salvaged a point for Arsenal after Lauren Bruton's opener.

Meanwhile, Ireland women's international Ruesha Littlejohn has joined Birmingham City until the end of the season, having left Leicester City.

