Early birthday present for Pep Guardiola as Man City romp to victory 

Premier League: Man City 4 Crystal Palace 0

There were milestone moments for Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones as Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League table to give Pep Guardiola the perfect early birthday present.

Guardiola, who is 50 on Monday, looked on admiringly as De Bruyne recorded his 100th assist in all competitions since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £54m - and what a bargain that looks now.

But he was even more delighted that the rejuvenated Stones scored twice - his first Premier League goals since joining City from Everton in 2016.

It was from De Bruyne's cross that Stones headed his first to put City on their way to their eight successive victory in all competitions - and they are now unbeaten in 15.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his hot streak with a superb second goal after 56 minutes and having waited so long for his first League goal, Stones then fired home a second for good measure before Raheem Sterling completed the rout with a direct free-kick as City enjoyed a comfortable and highly-impressive victory over defensively-minded Palace.

Liverpool's goal-less draw with Manchester United at Anfield earlier in the afternoon was the perfect result for Guardiola's trasm because it meant both their main rivals had dropped a couple of points.

This victory leapfrogged them over Tottenham, Leicester and Liverpool to within two points of leaders United.

Now if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad on Wednesday they will go top for the first time this season, although it might be a brief stay if their neighbours win at Fulham later that evening.

City though look in ominous form however and with their next four League fixtures coming against against Covid-hit Villa, and bottom six trio West Brom, Sheffield United and Burnley, they have a real opportunity to continue their mid-season title charge.

Palace went into the game bidding to become the first team since Liverpool to win at both Manchester clubs in the same season. But with talisman Wilfired Zaha ruled out, it was going to be a tall order and so it proved, even though Roy Hodgson sent out his team with a containment plan of a back four, a midfield five and a solitary striker in Jordan Ayew.

It resembled an 'attack v defence' training game at times but faced with nine and 10 players behind the ball City struggled to penetrate at first.

But they stepped up the tempo midway through the half and it was no great surprise when they made the breakthrough with a superbly crafted and finished goal.

Sterling sprayed a lovely pass out to De Bruyne on the right wing he took a touch before sending a cross - with the outside of his right foot - onto the head of Stones who powered it past a helpless Vicente Guaita.

Gundogan added the second 11 minutes into the second half. Andros Townsend may have scored a goal of the season contender in Palace's shock 3-2 at the Etihad back in 2018 but he was at fault this time.

After Palace looked to have cleared the danger from a corner, he lost the ball on the edge of the area to Gundogan who proceeded to curl home a fine right foot shot - his fourth in his last six League games.

Stones added his second, and City's third, after 68 minutes, this time with a firm left foot shot from 10 yards after Guaita had pushed out a powerful header from Stones' defensive partner Ruben Dias.

It was left to Sterling to complete the scoreline when he sent a powerful free-kick into the top corner form the edge of the penalty area two minutes from time.

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Stones 9, Dias 7, Zinchenko 6; Fernandinho 7, Gundogan 8 (Torres 71, 6); Silva 6 (Foden 60, 6), De Bruyne 8 (Cancelo 71, 6), Sterling 7; Jesus 7.

Palace (4-5-1): Guaita 6; Ward 5, Tomkins 5, Cahill 5, Mitchell 5; Townsend 5 (Batshuayi 78, 4), McCarthy 5, Milivojevic 5 (Riedewald 68,4) , McArthur 5 ,Eze 5; Ayew 4.

Referee: Lee Mason.