Player ratings: Liverpool have Alisson Becker to thank for Anfield stalemate

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker 8: Little to do in the first half but the busier of the two goalkeepers after the break and saved his side with outstanding saves to deny close-range efforts from Fernandes and Pogba.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6: The full-back’s defensive abilities were quickly tested by Martial and Rashford but the England international remained solid at the back and, as usual, provided a valuable outlet further up the pitch.

Fabinho 8: The senior partner in a makeshift central defensive pairing. Strong and uncompromising in the tackle, the Brazilian was excellent throughout. Superb covering tackle denied Fernandes.

Jordan Henderson 7: Jurgen Klopp’s decision to employ his captain at centre-back served a reminder of Liverpool’s lengthy injury list. The midfielder, though, performed commendably in containing United’s limited attack.

Andy Robertson 6: The left-back has had fewer opportunities to demonstrate his attacking threat in recent weeks and when he did find himself in good position early on, he scuffed his cross. helped in his defensive duties by the lack of width in United’s play.

Thiago Alcantara 7: The Spain international was making his first appearance at Anfield since his move from Bayern Munich and immediately looked at home. Liverpool’s most creative force in midfield and drew a good save from De Gea with a late shot.

Xherdan Shaqiri 6: An unexpected selection, the Switzerland started in the middle of the midfield three. Worked hard but the home midfield as a whole lacked the urgency and dynamism to unsettle United after the opening half hour.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6: The Holland international put the lingering uncertainty about his future to one side with a steady, if unspectacular display, that helped knit Klopp’s side together. Worked hard in an attempt to limit Pogba’s impact on the game.

Sadio Mane 7: The most effective of the Liverpool front three, the Senegal forward repeatedly tested Aaron Wan-Bissaka and moved inside from the left to provide the focal point to some of Liverpool’s best attacking moves.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (left) and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for the ball. Picture: Paul Ellis

Roberto Firmino 5: The decision to go for goal and not lay off to the better placed Robertson summed up a frustrating first half display. A series of unconvincing attempted finishes betrayed a lack of confidence in front of goal.

Mohamed Salah 6: Without a goal in three Premier League games coming into this game, a drought by the Egyptian’s prolific standards, the forward never found himself in a position where he was likely to end that run.

Substitutes:

Jones for Shaqiri 76, 6

Origi for Firmino 85, 6

Milner for Wijnaldum 89, 6

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea 6: Liverpool’s forward were guilty of failing to test the goalkeeper who had an unexpectedly quiet afternoon, but was alert enough to deny Thiago’s long-range shot with a full-stretch save.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7: Typically diligent in sticking to his duties, the right-back was kept busy attempting to contain Mane which limited his opportunities to advance up the pitch and provide an option outside Pogba.

Victor Lindelof 7: The Swede’s inclusion ahead of Eric Bailly raised eyebrows but after being outpaced by Salah early on, he settled to form an effective defensive barrier alongside central defensive partner Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire 8: A poor clearance early on proved to be a rare slip as the United captain marshalled his defence well to stifle the threat of the home side’s attacking trio and protect De Gea.

Luke Shaw 9: The left-back has emerged as one of United most consistent performers in recent weeks and he maintained those high standards with another impressive display, Handled Salah well and got forward with purpose.

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (left) and Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action. Picture: Paul Ellis

Fred 6: Endured a testing opening but stuck to his task well. Made a number of timely tackles and interceptions to protect his back four and provide a platform for United’s improved second half display.

Scott McTominay 6: Like Fred, his partner in central midfield, the Scotland international was initially unable to make an impression on the game, but his efforts eventually helped his side match the Liverpool midfield.

Paul Pogba 7: The confidence generated by the midfielder’s eye-catching recent run of form was evident although the midfielder should have secured the points late on when he failed to beat Alisson from close range.

Bruno Fernandes 6: Unable to exert his usual influence on the game but provided a sign of his threat with a superb curling first half free-kick. Grew into the game but, like Pogba, failed to make more of clear opportunity.

Anthony Martial 5: A couple of first half runs troubled the Liverpool defence but the forward was unable to impose himself and it was no surprise when he was replaced by Edinson Cavani just after the hour.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial greets Edinson Cavani as he leaves the field of play. Picture: Michael Regan

Marcus Rashford 6: A quiet afternoon fo the forward who would have been expected to provide the makeshift Liverpool backline with a more testing examination. Tendency to drift offside was frustrating, particularly in the first half.

Substitutes:

Cavani for Martial 61, 6

Greenwood for Fernandes 89, 6

Referee: Paul Tierney 7