Man United remain top of the table after Anfield stalemate

Premier League: Liverpool 0 Man United 0

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to his side’s rescue to preserve Liverpool’s unbeaten home league record in a goalless draw at home to arch-rivals Manchester United.

The top-of-the-table clash between England’s two most decorated clubs never got close to fulfilling its billing, with the best quality on show being that from the Liverpool keeper, who twice denied Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s 200th Premier League match in charge – and his 100th at Anfield – will not live long in the memory, with a predictable seventh draw in the last 10 meetings between these sides.

The draw maintained United’s place at the top of the Premier League table, although their three-point advantage was cut to two after Leicester’s win on Saturday, which also meant Liverpool are down to third.

Klopp’s team have now not won in four league matches as despite producing 18 shots, they managed just three on target. United had four from eight attempts.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline during the game. Picture: Paul Ellis

There were moments in the final 15 minutes when it looked like Liverpool’s long unbeaten home record, stretching back to April 2017, would fall as United looked likeliest to score, but a 68th game was eventually successfully negotiated.

United left the pitch slightly happier with their day’s work but the occasion itself was significantly less satisfying.

