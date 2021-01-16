Liverpool v Man United analysis: The key battles, match winners, weak links, and unanswered questions

It's a rivalry between two clubs and two cities that is more than a century old, but there's an extra spice to this weekend's fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United which raises it above even the normal levels of hype.

Whether you consider it a 'derby' or not, United hold a historical advantage with 80 wins to Liverpool's 67 in 204 games, and this one will mean every bit as much as any which have gone before.

What makes it particularly important in 2021 is that both teams appear to be in contention for the big prize for the first time in many years – and United lead their old rivals not only in the table but also on number of league titles won by 20 to 19. It's a lead which would painful to relinquish, and one that until recently seemed impossible to protect.

Add in the fact that Manchester United have won 66 trophies in their history to Liverpool's 65, and you can see what it all means.

Here we look at the battles, the personnel, and the history which could make it a night to remember:

Three key battles

Maguire v Mané: Harry Maguire is the man you want in a battle and you’d bet on him to win most aerial duels. But Liverpool’s three-pronged attack comes at you from all angles and so Mane’s pace and trickery is a concern. The Englishman will need help from full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for sure. Maguire was outstanding in midweek against Burnley’s Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, his ideal opponents. Mane is a bit different.

Thiago v Fernandes: When it comes to key battles, this is the Rolls Royce version. Thiago sees passes no other player can visualise and delivers them with a fluid ease that looks almost effortless. If United allow him to dominate the ball they are in trouble. The same goes for the more energetic and attacking Fernandes, who has easily been United’s best player of the season and is a real goal threat too.

Fabinho v Cavani: We don’t know if Edinson Cavani will start – he may begin on the bench – but the unflappable Fabinho must be sweating just a little at the thought of it. The midfielder turned centreback has been impressive since van Dijk’s injury but Cavani could provide him with a different level of examination. The Uruguayan’s size, quickness of thought and first-time finishing will be a challenge.

Three potential match winners

Mo Salah: The Egyptian is not a flat track bully who saves his goals for the easy games. Last season he scored against Arsenal, Spurs, Man City, and Man United – and in the victory over Crystal Palace which all but clinched the title.

This time he has already netted against Everton, City, and Spurs. Expect him to score this time, too…

Paul Pogba: Much maligned, much abused and linked with a move at every transfer window, Pogba has a point to prove and this could be his stage. Back in form, could this be the moment he silences his doubters and convinces us the club really is in his heart?

Bruno Fernandes: Tight games like these are often decided from the spot, and Fernandes has proved himself an expert. He has scored five penalties in the Premier League this season (only Jamie Vardy has more). Salah matches that stat, but Fernandes can also dominate a game and set the pace of attack.

He’s a man Liverpool will need to be wary of in transition.

Three weak links

Joel Matip: The big question with Matip, if selected after recovering from injury, is can he last 90 minutes? The injury-prone centre half has quality but rarely manages a run of games.

That’s a worry because Liverpool, already without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, have a weakness at centre half. Reports say he has ‘a chance’ of playing – but it’s a gamble.

Especially with Cavani lurking.

Fred: The United midfielder has won plaudits this season but not everybody is convinced – and this is a huge challenge. Sitting alongside Scott McTominay he’ll be crucial in preventing Liverpool’s marauding attackers getting forward quickly.

The home side, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago, will look to dominate midfield.

Luke Shaw: Long gone are the days when Jose Mourinho used to have to ‘talk him through games’ from the sidelines, but there’s still a reckless streak in Shaw which is a concern on derby day. He could easily have been sent off against Burnley in midweek and too often throws himself into tackles he cannot win. He won’t want to get booked early on.

Three unanswered questions

Has Solskjaer got the ability to win a tactical battle against Klopp?

This is a question which lingers despite Solskjaer’s improved record with United in recent weeks. The reason is that he has been a streaky manager in the past – long runs of wins followed by long runs of misery. He has also stalled in a run of semi-finals, including against Man City in the EFL Cup this year. Can he win the big matches against the top managers?

Have United solved their defensive issues?

United’s away record is stunning – not a single defeat in the league so far. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a soft underbelly because they have been behind in many of those games and shipped 16 goals on the road in all competitions. The new partnership of Eric Bailly and Maguire looks promising, but can it cope at Anfield?

Do Liverpool have the energy to play the same way as last season?

Liverpool’s achievements under Jurgen Klopp have been built as much on hard work and high pressing as on attacking quality and steely resolve. The resolve is still there but the pressure of playing three games a week is beginning to tell on their style of play. That must surely be the reason why they go into this game second in the table having been so far ahead last year. Have they got the energy to punish United?

Three great derbies when nobody got three points

Fancy betting on a draw at Anfield? It’s not a bad idea considering more than a quarter of Liverpool-United games have finished that way. Here are some of the best:

1988: No win, but a cigar

Liverpool 3 Man United 3

United arrived at Anfield 11 points behind their rivals and looked in trouble at 3-1 down with only 10 men. Goals from Peter Beardsley, Gary Gillespie and Steve McMahon had Liverpool in control with Colin Gibson sent off. But a remarkable late rally saw Bryan Robson score his second of the match for 3-2 before Gordon Strachan grabbed an equaliser – celebrating by smoking an imaginary cigar in front of the Kop.

Ouch.

1994: Three up but not three points

Liverpool 3 Man United 3

Champions United raced into a 3-0 lead through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin after just 25 minutes to really rub home their superiority – but that was just the start. United, unbeaten in 17 games and 21 points ahead of their rivals, were hauled back by two goals from Nigel Clough and one from Neil Ruddock.

1995: Cantona’s glorious return

Man United 2 Liverpool 2

Eric Cantona made his comeback after serving a nine-month ban for karate kicking a spectator at Crystal Palace, and the hype was incredible.

United went 1-0 up from Nicky Butt, set up by Cantona, but were 2-1 down to two Robbie Fowler goals when they won a late penalty.

Cantona, inevitably, scored from the spot to take the headlines.

Head to Head

Matches: 204

Wins: Liverpool: 67 United: 80

At Anfield: Liverpool 41 United 25

At Old Trafford: United 43 Liverpool 16 Draws 57

Most derby appearances: Ryan Giggs (48)

Top scorers: Steven Gerrard, George Wall, Sandy Turnbull (9)